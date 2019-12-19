CENTRAL CITY – High Plains’ first-year head coach Kimberly Alspaugh’s Storm girls’ basketball team had 24 chances at the free-throw line on Tuesday night, but only converted nine shots and dropped a 37-30 decision on the road at Nebraska Christian in Central City.
High Plains (2-2) led 15-12 at the break, but went just 2 of 9 in the second half from the 15-foot stipe, while the host Eagles put up 15 points in the third and 10 in the fourth to post the seven-point win.
Nebraska Christian (3-1) was just 3 of 6 at the charity stripe, but got 27 of its 37 points from Molly Griess, who scored 15, and Sidney McHargue, who had 12.
Greiss scored 11 of her 15 in the second half, while McHargue had 10 of her 12 points after the break, too.
The High Plains girls were led by junior Brooke Bannister with 10 while Kenzie Wruble tossed in six.
Hailey Lindburg, Brianna Wilshusen and Justice Majerus all added four points. The team’s only 3-pointer came from Bannister in the fourth quarter.
High Plains (2-2) travels to Class D-22 No. 10 Exeter-Milligan on Friday night. The Storm will not be playing in a holiday tournament this year.
