POLK - All three games of Tuesday night’s sweep over the McCool Junction Mustangs were nearly carbon copy efforts.
The Storm (12-8) built leads in all three sets and eventually pulled away for wins by the scores of 25-12, 25-15 and 25-10 in prep volleyball action.
High Plains went up 7-3 in the first set and extended the lead to 11-5 prompting McCool head coach Baili Roberts to use her first time out.
There was balance in the Storm’s attack all night long as they got four kills from juniors Brianna Wilshusen and three from Brooke Bannister in the first set.
As a team the Storm finished with 30 team kills. Wilshusen and Bannister led the way with 11 and 10 unofficially.
McCool was able to make a couple mini runs in the first two sets and cut the High Plains lead from 11-5 to 12-8 in the first and in the second, trailing 12-6, they scored three straight on a double hit call on the Storm, a kill from junior Olivia Johnson and an ace serve by junior Ashley Schulz to make it 12-9.
High Plains went on an 8-3 run and was up 20-12.
A Hailey Lindburg ace serve closed out the first set and Bannister’s rocket put set two in the books.
McCool was led at the net by Johnson who had half of the Mustangs 16 kills, while Schulz added five kills and one ace serve.
The Mustangs were hanging around in the third set as Roberts used up her time outs early trying to keep them within striking distance.
She used her first stoppage down 9-4 and her second with the score 13-5.
McCool got back within 13-8, but that would be it as the hosts closed with 12-2 run.
High Plains ended the match with 10 ace serves with Lindsi Hughes accounting for five of those.
After the win, High Plains head coach Rachel Hermansen talked about the season to date and what the Storm will have to do to keep things rolling.
“They have definitely bought in and they have all worked their butts off to get where they are right now,” Hermansen said. “They have come together as a team and the energy and the teamwork is something they have worked really hard for. “
“We just have to clean our game up a little bit at the net and clean up on defense and serve receive. We just have to clean up a little bit all-around.”
Hermansen added that the team’s start is not a shock.
“I’m not surprised because the girls have worked hard and they have just built on what they have done this summer, so no I am not surprised,” Hermansen added.
High Plains will host Meridian and Hampton next Tuesday, October 8, while the Mustangs also host a triangular on Thursday, Oct. 10 with both Giltner and Shelby-Rising City in town.
