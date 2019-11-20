STROMSBURG – A total of 46 coverage-area football players were recognized by the D1-3 district committee when selections were released last week.
The Osceola/High Plains Stormdogs and the Cross County Cougars each had 15 players selected while Exeter-Milligan had 10 on the list. The Nebraska Lutheran Knights had six.
The other team in the D1-3 district was the East Butler Tigers, and they had nine players recognized for their efforts.
Three teams – East Butler, Osceola/High Plains and Cross County – all made the Class D-1 state playoffs. Osceola/High Plains defeated Cross County 34-30 on Monday night in Clarks and moved into the D-1 state championship game, which is slated for Monday at 10:15 a.m. in Lincoln. The Stormdogs will take on the Burwell Longhorns, who are very familiar with Memorial Stadium in Lincoln.
Four players, two from each the Cross County Cougars and the Osceola/High Plains Stormdogs, cracked the 1,000-yard barrier in rushing this season.
Senior Keaton Van Housen of Osceola/High Plains went over 2,000 rushing yards on Monday and has 33 rushing touchdowns this season, while fellow senior Dylan Soule heads to the championship game at Memorial Stadium with right around 1,350 yards on the ground.
Cross County’s Isaac Noyd, a junior, and sophomore Carter Seim both went over 1,000 yards as they led the Cougars’ ground game, which came in averaging better than 275 yards per game.
The rest of the first-team players from Cross County include; seniors Colton Nuttelman, Landen Berck and Thomas Harrington-Newton.
The Stormdogs were represented by first-team selections of senior Carter Boden and juniors Kyle Sterup, Kane Benson and Bryce Reed.
Exeter-Milligan/Friend’s Max Zeleny and Nick Hayek, both seniors, and Jackson Beethe, a junior, made the first team, as well as Nebraska Lutheran seniors Sam Otte and Brian Seaberg.
East Butler’s three representatives on the first team were junior Collin Bouc, senior Jaden Rhynalds and sophomore Trevin Brecka.
Players named to the D1-3 District Second Team included: Lincoln Kelley, Junior, Cross County; Christian Rystrom, Junior, Cross County; Cory Hollinger, Sophomore, Cross County; Damon Mickey, Sophomore, Cross County; Colton Bolton, Sophomore, Cross County; Austin Pierce, Senior, East Butler; Nolan Makovicka, Senior, East Butler; Wade Wright, Senior, East Butler; Casey Jindra, Junior, Exeter-Milligan/Friend; Ryan Sharp, Senior, Exeter-Milligan/Friend; Peyton Pribyl, Sophomore, Exeter-Milligan/Friend; Tanner Kropatch, Senior, Osceola/High Plains; Carson Watts, Junior, Osceola/High Plains; Corby Cannon, Junior, Osceola/High Plains; Carter Girard, Junior, Osceola/High Plains; Javier Marino, Sophomore, Osceola/High Plains; Thad Rathjen, Sophomore, Osceola/High Plains; Will Costin, Senior, Nebraska Lutheran; Drake Tharp, Senior, Nebraska Lutheran.
Honorable Mention: Cross County – Austin VanHorn, Randy Rafert, Wyatt Graham, Cael Lundstrom, Cameron Graham; Exeter-Milligan/Friend – Jack Baptista, J.B. Drake, Dylan Bonds, Christian Weber; Osceola/High Plains – Jarrett Parsons, Colvin Reid, Isaiah Zelasney; Nebraska Lutheran – Matthew Koepsell, Christian Dressell.
