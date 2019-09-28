STROMSBURG — The Cross County Cougars needed to make a defensive stand to open the second half trailing the Osceola-High Plains Stormdogs 32-12.
An 11-play, 58-yard drive by OHP to open the third quarter was capped by a 5-yard Dylan Soule touchdown run, one of his five in the game as the Stormdogs rolled to their third win of the year by the final score of 52-18 Friday night.
After the scoring run by Soule, the game was delayed nearly 30 minutes for an injury and then the wait for another ambulance to get back to the field.
After the delay, the OHP defense held on downs and it was Soule on a 1-yard run with 2:09 to play in the third quarter to put the Stormdog lead to 44-18.
The Cougars had started out the game on a high as junior Christian Rystrom bobbled the kickoff, but that seemed to get the Stormdogs out of their lanes, and Rystrom took the pigskin to the house from 75 yards out.
It took the Stormdogs just a little over three minutes for an answer as senior Keaton Van Housen scored the first of his two first-quarter touchdowns on an 11-yard run.
The point-after run by Isaiah Zelasney put OHP on top, 8-6, and it never looked back.
Van Housen added a 36-yard run with 4:01 to play in the quarter and Soule scored on runs of 1 and 2 yards in the second to open the OHP lead to 32-6.
Cross County would earn touchdowns in the first half as Rystrom threw a 20-yard scoring strike to sophomore tight end Damon Mickey to cut the OHP lead to 32-12 at the break.
OHP scored on six of its first seven possessions to open the large lead.
On the ground the Stormdogs were well over 300 yards as Van Housen had 27 carries for 170 yards and Soule ran for the five touchdowns and 126 yards on 23 rush attempts.
Cross County’s offense could not mount any kind of consistency as quarterback Cael Lundstrom was 6 of 17 for 84 yards while the rushing attack was held to right around 75 yards.
Junior running back Isaac Noyd, who came in averaging 224 rushing yards per game, was held to 37 on nine carries.
The final two scores in the game came on a 1-yard run by Lundstrom, and the Stormdogs’ final score was Soule’s fifth of the night, a 5-yard run.
Cross County (1-3) will be at East Butler next Friday, while the Stormdogs (3-1) will host Exeter-Milligan/Friend.
Osceola/High Plains (3-1) 16 16 12 8 — 52
Cross County (1-3) 6 6 0 6 — 18
