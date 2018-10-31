OSCEOLA – Last Thursday night the Osceola-High Plains football team had people in press boxes throughout the state doing double-takes as the score from its game with Bruning-Davenport-Shickley was posted.
OHP had shocked the Class D-1 world with a 34-22 upset of the defending D-2 state champs, and with No. 5 seed Lutheran High Northeast Eagles making the trip to Osceola tonight, the Stormdogs are looking to recapture that excitement.
“For us, we want to use that energy,” OHP co-head coach TJ Nielsen said. “Our kids have been missing that at times though out the year. We want to get excited, have fun and play fast.”
The Stormdogs have a pair of running mates in juniors Keaton VanHousen and Dylan Soule who will be keys in the Stormdogs’ offensive attack against the Eagles.
VanHousen comes in with 1,041 yards on 132 carries and 19 touchdowns while Soule is at 955 yards on 219 carries and has crossed the goal line 21 times.
Nielsen said the Eagles’ attack on offense in similar to what the Stormdogs do.
“Just like us they’re a quarterback run-heavy team. They have a nice wingback and run a lot of power and counter,” Nielsen said. “They’re very balanced in their system, though, and use a ton of formations to run their offense. They’re a single wing team just like us.
“Our base offense is very similar. They’ll spread it out to run screen and pass a little bit more than us, though. On defense they’re a base 3-3 man coverage team and will shift into a 4-3 even front as well.”
Last Thursday night the OHP defense tackled well in space and didn’t allow BDS to pick up much in the way of yards once contact was made.
The Stormdogs are led defensively by junior Tanner Kropatsch with 107 tackles (41 solo/66 assists). Soule has 93 stops with 46 solo and 47 assists while sophomore Kyle Sterup has 12 solos and 58 assists for 70.
VanHousen leads the secondary with two interceptions. He is also the leading receiver on the team with 13 receptions for 283 yards and three touchdowns.
The winner of this game will play the winner of the Wisner-Pilger vs. Creighton game on Tuesday, Nov. 6.
Should OHP win, it would be traveling next week.
The kickoff is scheduled for 6 p.m. The weather should not be a factor in the matchup.