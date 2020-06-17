EDITOR’S NOTE: Every year the York News-Times’ sports department chooses one male and female athlete from the YNT coverage area as its Athlete of the Year.
Due to the current pandemic this year area athletes weren’t given the opportunity to compete in three sports. Because of this, the News-Times sports department is switching things up. Instead of only announcing the winners we will be featuring profiles on each of the five male and five female athletes in contention for the award.
STROMSBURG – Improving on becoming a better athlete is not something you can just have handed to you.
It takes a lot of hard work and dedication to get better and it takes putting in time in the weight room and in the gym.
Cross County’s Erica Stratman, who will be a senior this season used that formula her junior season to improve on both her volleyball and basketball skills and the work paid off.
“Erica worked her tail off in the offseason, which led to us getting another go-to player on the court,” Cross County head volleyball coach Autumn Capler said at the end of the 2019 season. “She improved in skill and confidence from her sophomore to junior year tremendously.”
Another quality that caught the eye of Capler was Stratman’s ability to problem solve.
“When Erica found herself down, she was the most coachable player I could ask for,” Capler added. “She looks for what to fix and how to fix it, and then she does.”
Cougar girls basketball coach Mitch Boshart was also quick to point out that Erica does a great job of applying the skills she is taught.
“She’s always putting in work in the weight room and the gym, and she takes the skills that she’s taught in practice and she puts them to use in games,” said Boshart in his 2019-2020 assessment of Stratman at the end of the year. “Erica is a coach’s dream. She followed up a good sophomore season with a solid season of work in which she wasn’t a secret to our opponents.”
On the stat sheet it was easy to see the success that 6-foot-1 Stratman enjoyed her junior year and her year-end accolades in both volleyball and basketball also support her hard work and dedication to both sports.
She was a Crossroads Conference first team selection in both volleyball and basketball; she earned York News-Times All-Area status and she was a Class C2 All-State honorable mention in both sports by the Omaha World-Herald.
On the volleyball court she recorded 80 blocks which was the top number among York News-Times area players. She was also among the leaders in kills with 262- good for sixth overall. She finished the season with a .275 hitting percentage.
Her best night was a 24 kill effort against David City where she was 46 of 55 on her swings. She had seven blocks against both Heartland and Centennial which were her high water marks for the season.
During the basketball season, Stratman averaged 13 points per game which was fourth in the final YNT charts and she was second in rebounding at7.4 per game.
She had the tops field goal percentage among all area players as she knocked down close to 55 percent of her shots. She scored in double figures in 19 of the Cougars 25 games and she posted four double-doubles and she had 17 points and 19 rebounds in a win over Nebraska Lutheran. She finished with 182 rebounds, 82 of which were offensive boards.
Stratman was looking forward to the 2020 track and field season where she would have competed in the high jump and distance relays.
