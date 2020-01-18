STROMSBURG – Cross County’s 6-foot-1 junior post, Erica Stratman, came in shooting nearly 53 percent from the field.
On Thursday night, Stratman led the Cross County girls to their ninth win of the season by putting up 17 points on 8 of 11 from the field in a 46-29 win over the Twin River Titans in non-conference hoops action.
Twin River (2-12) took a first-quarter lead of 11-10 behind nine points from senior Marissa Morris and eight from senior Caitlyn Van Winkle in the loss.
The Cougars won the second quarter, 18-8, and led by nine going into the third.
A low-scoring frame allowed the Titans to climb back within eight points with a 7-6 scoring advantage in the third, but Cross County silenced any thoughts of a comeback with a 12-3 fourth-quarter run stretching the final score to 17 points.
Along with 17 from Stratman, junior Cortlyn Schaefer added nine points, as did sophomore guard Josi Noble.
The Cougars finished the game 20 of 40 from the field and were just 2 of 9 from 3-point range. Cross County went to the line eight times and made four. Stratman also led the team in rebounding with nine.
Cross County’s Friday night game at David City was postponed due to weather, and rescheduled to Monday, Feb. 10 at 6 p.m.
The Cougars’ next scheduled action is on Tuesday when they host the Dorchester Longhorns.
Twin River (2-12)
11 8 7 3 – 29
Cross County (9-4)
10 18 6 12 – 46
