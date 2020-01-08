WACO – The Nebraska Lutheran Knights girls basketball team never stopped battling against the Class D2 No. 9 BDS Eagles on Tuesday night.
BDS, who improved to 6-3 with the 56-32 win, saw the Knights chip away, but the 20-3 first quarter scoring run by the Eagles proved to be the difference in the Crossroads Conference regular season match up.
Nebraska Lutheran pulled to within 42-30 early in the fourth quarter, but from that point on it was all BDS, as they outscored the hosts 14-2 the rest of the way.
Bruning/Davenport/Shickley senior Regan Alfs hit a milestone on Tuesday night as she scored her 1,000 career point when she dropped in a free throw early in the second quarter. Alfs led all the scoring in the win with 19 points, while Knight’s senior Amy Richert finished with a team high 17 points.
BDS head coach Shana Gerberding went to her bench early in the game and the Knights who trailed by as many as 21 points in the game, were able to climb back into the game with the Eagles using a combination of starters and reserves.
The Eagles not only forced 25 Lutheran turnovers, they held a substantial 39-16 advantage on the glass.
Along with Alf’s 19, Rylee Haecker added 12 and Kaylee Noel finished with nine.
Knight’s senior Brooke Douglas added eight points to Richert’s 17.
The Eagles fired up 62 shots in the game with 24 shots hitting the mark. BDS was 3 of 12 from 3-point range and they were 5 of 9 at the free throw line.
NLHS put up just 27 shots in the game and hit 12 and were 1 of 4 on 3-point attempts. The Knights went 7 of 15 at the charity stripe.
Nebraska Lutheran (2-5) will travel to Osceola on Friday night for a CRC match-up with the Bulldogs.
BDS (5-3)
20 10 12 14-56
Nebraska Lutheran (2-4)
3 13 12 4-32
BDS (56)- Fiala 6, Kamler 2, Haecker 12, Sliva 6, Alfs 19, Noel 9, Miller 2. Totals-24-62 (3-12) 5-9 56.
NLHS (32)- Corwin 3, Douglas 8, Hopfensperger 2, Malchow 2, Richert 17. Totals- 12-27 (1-4) 7-15 32.
