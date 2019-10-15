COLUMBUS — The Class B state girls golf championships were delayed on Monday because it was “too cold” to golf at 9 a.m.
Unlike last year when the first day was rainy, windy and cold, and second day was eventually canceled due to heavy rains at Quail Run Golf Course in Columbus, the opening action at the Elks Country Club in Columbus on Monday turned into ideal fall golf weather.
The tournament was originally scheduled to be held at Quail Run again this year, but March flooding forced the tournament to be moved to Elks.
A total of 12 teams and 68 golfers teed it up two hours late, but were in the clubhouse early as first day one action came to a close.
The Omaha Duchesne Academy girls are looking for their fifth consecutive Class B State title and will have some work to do today as they enter the final round in fourth place, 30 shots back of first-place Scottsbluff.
The Bearcats have two golfers in the top five as Anna Kelley is second and Emily Krzyzanowski is tied for fourth.
The top score of the day was turned in by Aurora’s Danica Badura with an even par 72, while Kelley is four back and Lauren Goertz of Omaha Duchesne Academy finished six over 78 and in third place.
York junior Riley Stuhr is sitting in a tie for ninth place with an 85 and 13 over. Stuhr recorded birdies on holes 1 and 10 as she fired a front-side 42 and a back-nine 43. Stuhr started on hole No. 10.
Abby York was the only player for the Dukes to start on the first hole. She carded rounds of 48-52 for a 100 and heads into Tuesday's final round in a tie for 35th.
The Dukes’ only senior, Lilly Holthus, had a 49 on the front nine and a 55 on the backside. She’s in a tie for 43rd.
York’s final score of the day was junior Rylie Krause, who was the last to tee off. She carded rounds of 54-55 for a 109 and is in a tie for 54th.
Junior Kirsten Fike is tied for 62nd as she fired a 115 with rounds of 53-62 for a plus 43.
York head coach Josh Miller said that early on the green speeds made things difficult, but the girls adjusted.
“The golf course played tough today and the greens were brutally fast. It took the girls a few holes to get comfortable, but I think our greens in York are comparable so that helped a few of them with the adjustment,” Miller said. “Riley and Rylie had stellar putting days and that allowed them to shoot some of their best scores.
“Lilly and Abby grinded out their rounds and kept their score around 100 which allowed us to reach our goal of a sub-400 team score. I know Kirsten was not pleased with her game around the greens, but she hit the ball well enough to score better,” Miller added. “Tomorrow is a new day, so this group needs to refocus and clean up a couple things so we can shoot under 400 again.”
The second round will get underway at 9 a.m.
York tee times for Tuesday:
9 a.m. Hole 1 Abby York
9:20 a.m. Hole 10 Lilly Holthus
9:50 a.m. Hole 10 Rylie Krause
10:20 a.m. Hole 10 Kirsten Fike
10:30 a.m. Hole 1 Riley Stuhr
