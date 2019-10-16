COLUMBUS – You don’t have to look too far to see proof that Tuesday’s conditions at the Elks Country Club during second round play of the Class B State Girls Golf Championship were not a lot of fun for the field.
Just in team scores alone it took 134 more shots Tuesday to get around the Elks Country Club Course than it had on Monday.
At the 9 a.m. tee time the temperature was in the low 40s and winds were howling out of the northwest at 25-30 miles per hour, gusting to as much as 40.
The conditions temperature-wise improved, but wind howled the entire day.
York junior Riley Stuhr had a great front nine when she fired a 40, setting herself up for a medal after starting the day in ninth place.
“I felt pretty good. The front nine was pretty smooth, the back nine was rough but the front-nine score gave me some room for error,” Stuhr said following her eighth-place finish after an 87 on Tuesday. “I was pretty nervous. Tried to keep tempo slow on the range and not get too fast with my swing when I am frustrated.”
Even though Stuhr had one of the better rounds on Tuesday, she still feels it could have been better.
“I feel like I missed some opportunities at birdies but made up for it with putting. Both days were the best weather I have played in compared to freshman/sophomore year,” Stuhr added. “Elks is similar to York so I felt pretty prepared since we played at York multiple times this year.”
Stuhr also said she had set some goals for this season.
“I wanted to consistently shoot in the 80s, help foster a team atmosphere and improve on greens-in-regulation and give myself more chances at birdies,” Stuhr said.
With a solid junior year behind her, Stuhr will look forward to her senior season and leading the Dukes back to state.
York finished up as a team in sixth place, just one stroke behind Aurora at 803 to 804.
The team championship went to Scottsbluff, 14 strokes better than Gering, and third was Ogallala, 23 off the championship pace of the Bearcats.
The individual title was won by Aurora’s Danica Badura with a two-day total of 145. Three players tied for second 15 strokes off Badura’s pace.
Anna Kelley of Scottsbluff, Harley Hiltibrand of Ogallala and Lauren Goertz of Omaha Duchesne Academy all fired scores of 159.
York’s Abby York turned in the Dukes’ second best score of 203 in a 34th place effort. Kirsten Fike wasn’t bothered by the tough conditions Tuesday and improved her score from Monday by 14 strokes with a 101.
Rounding out York scoring was the only senior on the team, Lilly Holthus, with a round of 115 and 219 for the tournament which put her in a tie for 54th.
Junior Rylie Krause had a 118 on Tuesday to go with her 109 on Monday and ended up the tournament in a tie for 60th.
York head coach Josh Miller talked about the Dukes’ effort during the two-day championship.
“Riley Stuhr charged out of the gate with a front-nine score of 40 and played stress-free golf. The back nine is the harder side of the course, but Riley was able to hold it together and made par on the final two holes to land in the top 10,” Miller said. “Kirsten came up big again, closing with a season-best 48 on her second nine to fire a 101. Abby and Lilly were fighting their swing again, but I am proud of how they finished the day.
"Rylie Krause was not able to maintain the momentum from yesterday, but she improved a ton this season. The sixth-place finish is our best as a team since 2004.”
Miller said the conditions made the course play very difficult.
“The conditions took a turn for the worst and this golf course played considerably harder today (Tuesday). I had a feeling that we would struggle to shoot under 400 with the gusty winds and pressure of state golf, but I thought the girls did a decent job handling those factors,” Miller said. “We talked about focusing on the next shot and I really wanted the team to try to simplify things.”
Miller also shared his thought about his only senior on the team.
“Lilly was such a great leader for this team and I am proud to say I coached that young lady. Her unselfish attitude and consistent demeanor really gave her teammates confidence to go do their thing,” Miller said. “In her four-year career, we won two conference titles, two district titles and qualified for the state meet all four years.
"I want to thank Coach Steddon Sikes and Coach Barry Redfern for all of their help this season. This group was always improving because of their contributions.”
