Class B-6 at Aurora

Monday. Feb. 24

6 p.m. – York vs. Seward

Championship: Feb. 25 at 6 p.m.

Class C1-8 at Grand Island Central Catholic

Tuesday, Feb. 25

6 p.m. – Fillmore Central vs. Adams Central

Championship: Thursday, Feb. 27 at 7 p.m.

Class C2-2 at Wilber-Clatonia High School

Tuesday, Feb. 25

6 p.m. – Freeman vs. Centennial

Championship: Thursday, Feb. 27 at 7 p.m.

Class C2-7 at David City Aquinas

Tuesday, Feb. 25

7:30 p.m. – Twin River vs. Cross County

Championship: Thursday, Feb. 27 at 7 p.m.

Class D1-6 at Shelby-Rising City

Monday, Feb. 24

7 p.m. – Nebraska Lutheran vs. Central Valley

Tuesday, Feb. 25

6 p.m. – Fullerton vs. Nebraska Lutheran/Central Valley winner

7:30 p.m. – Riverside vs. Heartland

Championship: Thursday, Feb. 27 at 7 p.m.

Class D1-7 at Fillmore Central

Tuesday, Feb. 25

6 p.m. – McCool Junction vs. Blue Hill/Thayer Central winner

Championship: Thursday, Feb. 27 at 7 p.m.

Class D2-3 at Centennial High School

Tuesday, Feb. 25

6 p.m. – Friend vs. Exeter-Milligan

Championship: Thursday, Feb. 27 at 6:30 p.m.

Class D2-7 at Centura Public Schools

Monday, Feb. 24

7 p.m. – Elba vs. Hampton

Tuesday, Feb. 25

5 p.m. – Heartland Lutheran vs. Elba/Hampton winner

7 p.m. – Giltner vs. High Plains

Championship: Thursday, Feb. 27 at 7 p.m.

