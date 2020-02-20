Class B-6 at Aurora
Monday. Feb. 24
6 p.m. – York vs. Seward
Championship: Feb. 25 at 6 p.m.
Class C1-8 at Grand Island Central Catholic
Tuesday, Feb. 25
6 p.m. – Fillmore Central vs. Adams Central
Championship: Thursday, Feb. 27 at 7 p.m.
Class C2-2 at Wilber-Clatonia High School
Tuesday, Feb. 25
6 p.m. – Freeman vs. Centennial
Championship: Thursday, Feb. 27 at 7 p.m.
Class C2-7 at David City Aquinas
Tuesday, Feb. 25
7:30 p.m. – Twin River vs. Cross County
Championship: Thursday, Feb. 27 at 7 p.m.
Class D1-6 at Shelby-Rising City
Monday, Feb. 24
7 p.m. – Nebraska Lutheran vs. Central Valley
Tuesday, Feb. 25
6 p.m. – Fullerton vs. Nebraska Lutheran/Central Valley winner
7:30 p.m. – Riverside vs. Heartland
Championship: Thursday, Feb. 27 at 7 p.m.
Class D1-7 at Fillmore Central
Tuesday, Feb. 25
6 p.m. – McCool Junction vs. Blue Hill/Thayer Central winner
Championship: Thursday, Feb. 27 at 7 p.m.
Class D2-3 at Centennial High School
Tuesday, Feb. 25
6 p.m. – Friend vs. Exeter-Milligan
Championship: Thursday, Feb. 27 at 6:30 p.m.
Class D2-7 at Centura Public Schools
Monday, Feb. 24
7 p.m. – Elba vs. Hampton
Tuesday, Feb. 25
5 p.m. – Heartland Lutheran vs. Elba/Hampton winner
7 p.m. – Giltner vs. High Plains
Championship: Thursday, Feb. 27 at 7 p.m.
