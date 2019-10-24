YORK – Looking ahead to next week and starting on Monday, most of the area volleyball teams will be in action starting their subdistrict play.
The state football playoffs also get underway towards the end of the week.
Here are the assignments for volleyball:
B-6 (team with the most wildcard points to host)
This district is loaded as the Dukes will join Grand Island Northwest, Hastings and Aurora to determine a subdistrict champion. If the points don’t change, York will open with a match against the Northwest, the same team it defeated 3-1 on Tuesday night. The other two teams will include Hastings and Aurora. Northwest is seventh in wildcard points while Hastings in eighth, Aurora 10th and York 12th. Action in the B-6 will start on Tuesday.
Schedule for area teams
These are all on Monday and Tuesday:
Class C2-6 at Wahoo (Centennial, Cross County)
C2-8 at Adams Central (Fillmore Central)
D1-6 at Shelby-Rising City (High Plains)
D1-7 at Tri-County (Heartland, McCool Junction)
D2-3 at Centennial (Exeter-Milligan, Nebraska Lutheran)
D2-6 at Aurora (Hampton)
*All district finals to determine state tournament berths will take place on Saturday, Nov. 2.
On Thursday, Oct. 31, the state football playoffs will open with action in both Class D-1 and D-2.
In D1, Osceola/High Plains (5-2) is currently 11th in wildcard points and should win the D1-3 district title with a victory over Nebraska Lutheran on Friday night.
Cross County (3-4) is 23rd and faces Exeter-Milligan/Friend (3-4) on Friday night. The Bobcats are 34th in the wildcard points and a win at home against Cross County puts them in the hunt for a berth in the 32-team field.
Heartland (2-5) and Nebraska Lutheran (2-5) will likely see their seasons end on Friday night.
Also on Friday night, the Class B, C-1 and C-2 playoffs get started.
In B, the York Dukes must defeat Crete on Friday night and see where the cards fall after that.
The Centennial Broncos, who are the defending C-2 state champions, take on Twin River at home on Friday and with a win would end the regular season 6-3. With C-2 being a 16-team field and Centennial sitting 10th in the wildcard points, the Broncos would be on the road to open the C-2 playoffs. However, they will be watching the matchup between David City Aquinas and Shelby-Rising City, which currently occupy the seventh and ninth positions in the wildcard points. If Shelby loses that game and drops to 6-3, Centennial may jump the Huskies since they defeated Shelby 21-18 two weeks ago.
Battle Creek (7-1) is No. 8 and won a hard-fought 15-13 defensive battle at Centennial earlier this year.
The Broncos are in, but the big question is: will it be a home or road game?
In Six Man, the McCool Junction Mustangs are 8-0 and will host a Friday night game. They are currently No. 2 rated and No. 4 in the wildcard points. If the points do not change, a real possibility would be a first-round matchup with Wilcox-Hildreth, the same team that ended the Mustangs’ season in 2018.
Fillmore Central and Hampton will close out their 2019 seasons this Friday night.
The NSAA should have first-round state playoff pairings out this weekend.
