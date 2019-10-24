Monday, Oct. 28
C2-6 at Wahoo Public
6:30 p.m. (3) Centennial vs. (2) Cross County
Other teams in the district include; (1) Bishop Neumann; (4) David City Aquinas and (5) Shelby-Rising City.
Finals are on Tuesday, Oct. 29 at 7 p.m.
C2-8 at Adams Central
6 p.m. (3) Fillmore Central vs. (2) Thayer Central
Other teams in the district include; (1) Superior; (4) Sutton and (5) Sandy Creek.
Finals are on Tuesday, Oct. 29 at 6:30 p.m.
D1-6 at Shelby-Rising City
6:15 p.m. (3) Twin River vs. (2) High Plains
Other teams in the district include; (1) Fullerton; (4) East Butler and (5) Palmer.
Finals are on Tuesday, Oct. 29 at 7 p.m.
D1-7 at Tri County
3:30 p.m. (4) Deshler vs. (5) McCool Junction
5:30 p.m. (3) Heartland vs. (2) Meridian
.Other teams in the district include; (1) Diller-Odell.
Finals are on Tuesday, Oct. 29 at 7 p.m.
D2-3 at Centennial
6 p.m. (3) Nebraska Lutheran vs. (2) Dorchester
7:30 p.m. (1) Exeter-Milligan vs. (4) Osceola/(5) Friend winner
Finals are on Tuesday, Oct. 29 at 7 p.m.
D2-6 at Aurora
4:30 p.m. (4) Giltner vs. (5) Hampton
7:30 p.m. (1) Lawrence-Nelson vs. Giltner/Hampton winner
Other teams include; (3) Nebraska Christian and (2) Bruning-Davenport/Shickley.
Finals are on Tuesday, Oct. 29 at 7 p.m.
Tuesday, Oct. 29
B-6 at Grand Island Northwest
5 p.m. (1) Northwest vs. (4) York
6:30 p.m. (3) Aurora vs. (2) Hastings
Finals are on Wednesday, Oct. 30 at 6 p.m.
*All district finals will be played on Nov. 2*
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.