LINCOLN – The Polk County Slammers softball team started its season with a couple of losses to the Cass County Central Crush and Falls City Saturday at the Freeman Invite at the Doris Bair Softball Complex, but ended the day on a high note with a 13-1 win over the South Sioux City Cardinals.
Polk County (1-2) is scheduled to host Central City in Stromsburg Tuesday.
Polk County 13, South Sioux City 1
The Slammers jumped the Cardinals early, scoring five runs in the second inning and eight in the third along the way to the run-rule three-inning win.
Polk County outhit South Sioux City 9-2. Sophomore Sadie Sunday led Polk County at the plate with a 3-for-3 outing – which included a triple – and four RBIs. Sophomore Christina Rystrom was 2 for 2 with two RBIs while sophomores Josi Noble, Mae Valish and senior Justice Majerus all chipped in with one RBI.
Rystrom pitched three innings and recorded two strikeouts while only giving up one earned run.
Falls City 7, Polk County 2
Polk County was able to outhit Falls City 8-6, but only managed to score two runs. The Slammers’ defense didn’t help matters, either, as it committed four errors.
Falls City gained a 6-2 lead in the top of the fourth when it scored five runs. Polk County’s scores came in the first two innings as Sunday drilled an RBI double and junior Taylor Carlson hit an RBI single. Sunday went 2 for 3 at the plate with two doubles. Noble also went 2 for 3 with two hits.
Carlson was in the circle and recorded two strikeouts with two walks while giving up six hits and seven runs, only three of which were earned.
Cass County Central 13, Polk County 5
Both offenses were seeing the ball well as Cass County Central racked up 17 hits on Polk County pitching while the Slammers had 10 on Crush pitcher Chrystal Meyer.
Cass County got rolling early as it scored four runs in the first two innings and five in the third. Polk County was only able to plate two in the top of the first and tacked on two more in the fourth and one in the fifth, but it wasn’t enough to make a dent in the Crush’s lead.
Both Rystrom and Noble went 3 for 3 with one RBI at the plate. Rystrom connected on two doubles while Noble had one. Sunday and fellow sophomore Kayleigh Pinner had an RBI as well.