MILFORD – The No. 1-rated team in Class C-2, the Superior Wildcats, will play for the Southern Nebraska Conference championship tonight after they earned a 3-0 sweep over the Heartland Huskies in the semifinals at Milford High School on Tuesday.
The Wildcats improved to 25-2 as they won the match by the scores of 25-15, 25-13, 25-13 behind a combined 29 kills from Nebraska volleyball recruit Kalynn Meyer with 15 and freshman sister Shayla Meyer with 14.
The Wildcats hammered 31 as a team on 55 of 64 swings, while the Huskies had 18 kills with senior Kalea Wetjen leading Heartland with five on 6 of 13 attacks.
Superior will take on the Milford Eagles, who upset Fillmore Central in the first round and knocked off C-2 No. 5 Thayer Central in the other semifinal Tuesday night.
Milford is 19-10 on the year and will have home-court advantage during the championship match.
The Wildcats put up 10 stuff blocks in the win with senior Emma Schnakenburg the team leader with four.
On defense Trisha Hayes led Superior with 11 digs, while the Huskies got nine from both Rhianna Wilhlem and Allison Kroeker.
Superior’s Sierra Blackburn had 15 set assists, while Wilhelm led the Huskies with 10.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.