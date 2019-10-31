HASTINGS – The first two sets of Tuesday night’s C2-8 subdistrict final at Adams Central High School could have gone either way.
Unfortunately for the Fillmore Central Panthers, the ball did not bounce their way and their season came to an end with a 3-0 loss to the No. 1-rated Superior Wildcats.
The first set was a 30-28 win for the Wildcats and the two teams went the distance in the second as well with Superior claiming a 25-23 win.
Superior (28-2) ended the Panthers’ season at 20-11 with a 25-17 win the third set.
It was the fourth time this season that the two teams played, with Superior winning the matchups 3-1.
Superior’s sister duo of Nebraska volleyball recruit Kalynn Meyer and freshman Shayla Meyer was just too much for the Panthers to overcome.
The older Meyer hammered 25 kills on 48 of 51 attacks, while the younger sister was 36 of 42 with 16 kills. The two combined for 41 of the Wildcats 48 kills.
Fillmore Central’s Halle Theis had 11 kills and fellow senior Erin Schmidt added 10 and Lexi Theis five.
Senior Macy Scott and Lexi Theis led the team with 18 and nine set assists, respectively, and Lexi Theis was the team leader in digs with 12.
The front line of the Wildcats finished the match with 10 blocks, four of those stuff solos, by 6-foot senior Emma Schnakenberg.
On defense the Wildcats’ Zaveah Kobza had 14 digs while Kalynn Meyer added 13 and Trisha Hayes picked up 12 digs.
The offense was set up by junior Sierra Blackburn, who was 57 of 58 with 22 assists.
Fillmore Central as of Wednesday morning was 15th in the Class C-2 wildcard points.
