LINCOLN – It was a normal Saturday morning for Simon Otte as Nebraska hosted Bethune-Cookman. But by Saturday afternoon, the true freshman walk-on and York High School graduate was feeling pretty good.
It was a special day for Nebraska’s walk-on players. Most got to play for the first time in Memorial Stadium in front of thousands of Husker fans. Going into the game, Otte didn’t think he’d get that many snaps. In fact, he didn’t think he’d get any.
“Honestly, I didn’t think I was going to play because you can never overlook an opponent,” Otte said Sunday morning in a phone interview with the York News-Times. “And there’s a lot of other guys that have been practicing just as hard. I was extremely lucky and blessed to get this opportunity.”
Once the fourth quarter got underway, Otte was notified by the coaching staff that he’d be going in. It was a surprise to York’s all-time leading rusher.
“I was like, ‘Wait, really? Are you serious?’” Ott said. “So I started going over all my responsibilities with different formations. It ended up being a great time. It’s something I’ll never forget.”
Otte has started his Husker football career at outside linebacker. It’s a bit of a switch from where he played in high school as an in-the-box safety and middle linebacker. As a player in his first year learning defensive coordinator Erik Chinander’s defense, Otte’s starting to get the hang of the scheme.
“At the start, it definitely went all over my head when we started practices,” Otte said. “There was just so much so fast. But once we practiced it day in and day out we started to get a grip on how things work together and how if you’re doing one thing on this play, you have to do a different thing on another play. Now it’s starting to get more simple. We’re reacting to things more instead of having to think through what you should do on each play.”
Once Otte was out on the field, the nerves started to creep in. But there was a voice in his ear to help settle him down.
“The first couple plays I was nervous. But my safety behind me was there to calm me down,” Otte said of sophomore Eli Sullivan. “He was telling me, ‘I know what to do, I know how to play these routes,’ and all that. That calmed me down after the first couple plays and then it wasn’t too bad.”
Otte even recorded a tackle while he was out there. Having an older teammate like Sullivan show leadership and slow things down a bit in that moment really helped the true freshman out.
“It was super nice to have him back there,” Otte said. “I never imagined that I’d get the opportunity to get on the field as a freshman. I was kind of freaking out, like, ‘Oh my gosh this is a dream come true.’ It was nice to have him back there and say, ‘Hey, you got this. You’re fine. Do your job and you’ll be OK.’”
Although he’s incredibly busy during the week with football in the morning and classes all afternoon, Otte is handling the student-athlete experience the best he can.
“It’s great. It’s been a bunch of fun and I’m loving it,” he said. “It’s definitely a lot of work and I don’t have a lot of free time with classes and practices. But I’m definitely enjoying the experience.”
One of those experiences was the Tunnel Walk, which Otte had the opportunity to witness first-hand for the first time in the Akron game.
“It was unreal. Everyone is screaming so loud with flashing lights everywhere,” Otte said. “Then you come out of the gates and there’s 90,000 on their feet going crazy for you. It’s something I can’t really describe. Just an amazing feeling.”