HENDERSON, Neb. — The Sutton Fillies were clicking on all cylinders Tuesday night in Henderson.
They hit six 3-pointers and deployed a suffocating full-court man-to-man defense. And at times, a 2-1-2 run-and-jump press, too. All of them generated turnovers.
That was bad news for the host Heartland Huskies, who were handed a 57-42 loss on their home court. Heartland drops to 1-1 on the young season and will try to get back in the win column Friday night at home against Exeter-Milligan (2-0), which came into the season as the No. 10 team in the Omaha World-Herald’s preseason Class D-2 ratings.
Sutton picked up its first win, improving to 1-2. Its first two games were against tough competition, however, in Kearney Catholic and Superior.
After Sutton got out to a 6-2 lead, Heartland fought back to grab a 9-8 edge on a layup from senior Odessa Ohrt. But the Fillies ended the first quarter on a 5-0 run thanks to a bucket in the post from senior Laekyn Collins and a 3 from junior Dayvie Perrien.
The 3-ball — as well as some nifty post play from 6-foot junior Kylie Baumert around the hoop — was money for the Fillies in the second quarter and was the main reason Sutton went into halftime leading 33-19.
The Fillies nailed four 3s in the second stanza, three of which came from sophomore Kate Griess and one from sophomore Xytlaly Bautista. While the long ball was on point, so was Baumert, a tall and athletic post. She scored 10 points in the fist half and six in the second quarter, all buckets in the lane.
“She’s a very good player, we found that out last year,” Heartland head coach Greg Veerhusen said of Baumert. “The way she can handle the ball, the way she can move, how physical she is and how good her footwork is, she’s tough to guard. We knew that going in to the game. We were hoping to help more to her, but they were shooting really well from the outside, so that kind of took it away.
“That’s what good teams do, and Sutton is a good team.”
Heartland’s Cassidy Siebert, who scored 20 points in the Huskies’ season-opening win against Wilber-Clatonia last week, led her team with six points in the first half. But the Huskie that got things going in the third was senior Allison Kroeker, who scored nine points in the quarter and helped cut Heartland’s deficit to 49-35 heading into the fourth.
The Huskies got as close as 11 points, 50-39, at the 7:04 mark of the fourth, but the Fillies didn’t give up much else.
Baumert led everyone with 23 points while Kroeker scored 17 for Heartland, 14 of which came in the second half.
Sutton (1-2) 13 20 16 8 — 57
At Heartland (1-1) 9 10 16 7 — 42
Heartland scoring: Allison Kroeker 17, Cassidy Siebert 9, Odessa Ohrt 8, Kaelyn Buller 5, Kalea Wetjen 3.
Sutton scoring: Kylie Baumert 23, Kate Griess 12, Julia George 8, Xytlaly Bautista 6, Dayvie Perrien 3, Lydia Rogers 3, Laken Collins 2.
