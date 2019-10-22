YORK — The York Dukes had been waiting patiently for Tuesday’s rematch with the Class B No. 7-rated Grand Island Northwest Vikings since Saturday, when the Dukes played the Vikings tough in the Central Conference tournament in Grand Island but ultimately lost 2-1.
Northwest went on to defend its conference championship crown while York took fifth.
But on Tuesday night at the Duke Dome, York got its revenge and pulled off the upset, 3-1, behind scores of 25-20, 25-21, 20-25, 25-20. The Dukes’ 6-foot sophomore, Masa Scheierman, who recently broke the school record for most kills in a season and came into the match with a team-high 340 kills and 312 digs, led everyone with an unofficial 23 kills, nine of which came in the pivotal fourth set that led her team to the win.
“She came out and played big,” York head coach Chris Ericson said of Scheierman after the match. “I think all of our hitters played really great in the first couple of sets, but Masa showed why she’s the player that she is late in the match.”
After Northwest responded with a 25-20 win the third set to cut the Dukes’ lead to 2-1 in the match, York answered in a big way itself to start the fourth. The Dukes gained an 11-0 lead during that stretch that included a strong performance at the net as four of the seven points came via blocks from Scheierman and senior Natalia Dick. Scheierman was red hot after that, too, smashing down four consecutive kills before Northwest senior Lauren Hauser stopped the bleeding with a kill.
Northwest, which came into the contest riding a five-match winning streak, didn’t go quietly, however. The Vikings wound up cutting the Dukes’ advantage to 18-11 and eventually 22-18 after a York violation that forced a timeout from Ericson.
“We knew they weren’t going to quit,” Ericson said. “The adjustments they made in the second half of that fourth set I expected them to make sooner, to try to make us run balls down. But we were able to stay with it and refocus at the end of the fourth set and put it away.”
And put it away the Dukes did.
The stoppage in play seemed to work, as York came out of the timeout and got back-to-back kills from Scheierman and junior Erin Case, which gave their team a 24-19 lead. Case smacked the match-winning kill, her 11th of the night, shortly after.
Junior Addison Legg — as well as setters Brynn Hirschfeld and Natalie Rockenbach — had a great night on the attack as well with an unofficial 13 kills.
“I told them before the game started that they were ready to go out and win a game like this,” Ericson said. “We’ve shown glimpses that we can play, but it was a matter of staying disciplined and going out and finding out what we could do. This time of year that’s a huge win for this team. We’ve got to finish the season out on Thursday.”
That Thursday contest, the Dukes’ final regular-season match, will be at Schuyler (2-18) with a 7 p.m. start.
GI Northwest (18-13) 20 21 25 20 — 1
At York (17-12) 25 25 20 25 — 3
