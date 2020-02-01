YORK – The Exeter-Milligan Timberwolves wasted little time establishing control of the Crossroads Conference girls third place game on Friday at the York City Auditorium.
The Timberwolves improved to 11-8 on the year with a convincing win over the Shelby-Rising Huskies by the final score of 33-17.
The Timberwolves who fell short in their bid to make the finals in a loss to Meridian Thursday night, used a strong defensive presence to force 17 first half Huskies turnovers as they built a 25-6 halftime lead.
The second half played out with the Huskies outscoring the Timberwolves 11-8.
In scoring the Timberwolves were led by Cammie Harrison with nine points while Anna Sluka tossed in seven and Cameran Jansky had five.
The T-Wolves were 13 of 40 from the field and that included 2 of 11 on 3-point shots. The Exeter-Milligan girls name good on 5 of 8 free throws.
The Huskies were paced by 5-foot 11 senior Kamryn Pokorney who had seven points, while Allie Neujahr and Maddie Hopwood has four each.
The Shelby-RC girls hit just 6 of 26 shots from the field, with the Huskies going 0-4 on 3-point attempts and 5 of 11 at the foul stripe.
The Huskies controlled the glass by the final count of 30-19, but they also struggled taking care of the ball with 27 turnovers.
The T-Wolves (11-8) play three of their final four games on the road starting at Giltner on Tuesday night.
Exeter-Milligan (11-8)
15 10 4 4-33
Shelby-Rising City (8-11)
1 5 6 3-17
EM (33)-Geiger 2, Papik 2, Sluka 7, Jansky 5, Kanode 2, Harrison 9, Turrubiates 2, Olsen 4. Totals-13-40 (2-11) 5-8 33.
SRC (17)-Neujahr 4, Hopwood 4, Harrison 1, Nekl 1, Pokorney 7. Totals-6-26 (0-4) 5-11 17.
