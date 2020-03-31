STROMSBURG – The Cross County Cougars boys’ track team didn’t have any athletes qualify for the state meet last year. But after successful seasons in the fall and winter – the football team went 7-5 and made the state semifinals while the basketball team went 18-7 – Cougars’ head track coach Steph Buzek and her staff were going to have plenty of athleticism to work with this spring.
But the track season – and spring sports all together – has been put on hold. Last Wednesday, March 25, the Nebraska School Activities Association suspended all activity practices and competitions through May 1 due to COVID-19. These suspensions may be extended should the conditions warrant.
The suspension is a tough blow for Cross County’s returning core, which is led by six seniors in Landen Berck, Wyatt Graham, Jacob Nielsen, Colton Nuttelman, Randy Rafert and Isaiah Spahn.
“After successful football and basketball seasons, we’re looking to carry on that success to the track,” Buzek said. “We have had some great practices so far and we’re excited for the upcoming season.”
Berck, Nielsen and Spahn will complete in the long sprints while Nuttelman and Rafert will run the short sprints with Rafert high jumping, too. Graham will be a thrower.
Three juniors will be looked on to help the team in scoring, including Isaac Noyd, Christian Rystrom and Lincoln Kelley. Noyd and Rystrom will both sprint while Kelley will be a thrower.
The biggest group for Cross County is its sophomore class, which is around eight strong.
Cameron Graham, Cory Hollinger, Damon Mickey and Carter Seim all saw success in their fall and winter sports and will hope to contribute to their team in the spring. They’ll be joined by four other sophomores, including Haiden Hild, Jentry Lovejoy, newcomer Shayden Lundstrom and Preston Pinkelman.
Cameron Graham will likely be a long sprinter and high jumper while Hollinger will do hurdles and Mickey throws, once he heals up from injury. Seim will likely sprint and do the long jump.
“We have a balance of upperclassmen and underclassmen on the team,” Buzek said.
The Cougars’ freshmen class will have around five members, including Trevor Bolton, Kyle Heiden, Jackson Lindburg, Leighton Nuttelman and Tobey Waller.
Cross County’s district meet will be held in Wood River this season.
The Cougars’ assistant coaches this season include Matt Carroll, Hayden DeLano, Macy Jones, Dennis Koinzan, Brittney Pflueger and Clare Stutzman.
