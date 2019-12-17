GENEVA – The Fillmore Central Panthers boys basketball team picked up its first win of the season Saturday in Geneva.
The Panthers beat David City 58-44 to improve to 1-3 before Friday night’s game at home against Wilber-Clatonia (4-0).
Fillmore senior guard Carson Tatro scored a game-high 24 points and went 6 of 17 from 3-point range. Izayah Morris chipped in with nine points and nine rebounds while Keegan Theobald had eight points and six assists.
Parker Uldrich recorded six points while Garrett Nichols added five points and a team-high eight assists. Brock Tatro had four points while De Maciel had two.
