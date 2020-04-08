YORK – On March 11 the bell rang and school was dismissed at York High School and other schools across the area.
The teams at York that didn’t take their preseason spring sports teams photos the day before gathered in the auxiliary gym to get them and the photo buttons taken.
Both teachers and students were to return on Tuesday, March 17 following spring break and the first spring sports events were to start on Thursday, March 19.
None of that happened.
The COVID-19 issue was quickly engulfing the area and the decision was made to hold off returning to school and wait a few days. The spring sports season was put on hold until at least April 1, when a decision would be made by the NSAA.
Then the announcement came last week from Nebraska Governor Pete Ricketts that all schools would remained closed until at least May 31, ending any chance of kids returning this school year, and the spring sports season was permanently canceled.
Most high schools were holding out that maybe a half season of sports could be somehow saved and that seniors who were in their final days of their high school careers may possibly get a chance to compete, and more importantly walk with their classmates on graduation day.
York boys co-head soccer coach Matt Maltsberger said that when dealing with unique situations such as this one, he looked to how other coaches may have handled things in the past. However, there was no blueprint for this situation.
“As a coach, I have always used other coaches and past situations as a guide. The old cliché in the coaching world of ‘beg, borrow and steal’ has long been used throughout our profession,” Maltsberger said. “Now, there is no guide or experiences to draw from. It has been extremely difficult to know just how to handle such a fluid situation.”
York track and field coach Darrel Branz said that it was important to stay as positive.
“I know this is a tough time for everyone. The athletes are devastated that their season ended before it ever started,” he said. “I still keep communicating workout plans each week, because if I was in their shoes I would need something to do to take my mind off the fact that it’s over. I have dealt with the announcement by trying to stay as positive as possible. Also, I told the underclassmen it’s not the time to take time off, because there will be other seasons, like fall sports coming up in a few months and they need to stay in shape and be ready.”
Maltsberger said that when the Governor made the announcement last week it dashed the hopes of spring sports coaches that even a half-season was still possible.
“Since before the Governor’s school closing proclamation, we had been holding on to hope,” Maltsberger said. “Hope that we would have at least a partial season. Soccer coaches from around the state had been meeting via Zoom, organizing recommendations to present to the NSAA for an alternative season format and playoffs for that shortened season.
“I’ve been conveying possible restart dates, recommended individual cardio workouts, and any information related to our ‘potential’ season,” Maltsberger added. “York Athletic Director Tyler Herman has been in constant communication with our staff and we relay that information to our athletes and parents. His leadership has been paramount and made our jobs easier as coaches.”
York head golf coach Dan Malleck, whose team was probably the favorite to win state this year, said that this situation has reminded him not to take anything for granted
“We discussed that we all need to learn from all situations – good and bad. And for me, this event has reminded me not to take one day for granted,” Malleck said. “Obviously, we have many guys who have put so much work in, but my mind goes right to the seniors in all spring sports who won’t have another opportunity to represent the Dukes.
“For our golf team, part of the hollow feeling is that we were probably the favorites to win the state title this year and we felt that if we played anywhere near our capabilities that we could accomplish that,” Malleck added. “We’ve known for a couple of weeks that this could happen, but when it became official it was still a punch in the gut.”
Finding the right words to say to the seniors has not come easy.
“We all realize that our country is in peril and has larger concerns than the Nebraska soccer season, yet it’s hard to discount some of our athletes’ passion for their sport and the hurt that this may cause them,” Maltsberger said. “This season really means a lot to our boys and it’s hard to put that into perspective.”
Malleck said that while the chances of spring sports this year have come to an end, it’s still important to maintain a routine for the future.
“We basically talked about the need to try to maintain some type of routine and for the younger guys to not let this rob their passion for the sport, even though it robbed this season,” Malleck said. “This has been so disappointing on many levels. We had a Zoom meeting with the team after the news but I know that it fell far short of making any of us feel better.”
Summer sports, and even fall sports, are still a question mark as no one really knows when the gathering bans will be lifted and when kids can return to the practice field.
York head volleyball coach Chris Ericson remains optimistic about the fall, but there is nothing guaranteeing what the future will hold.
“Typically this time of year, we meet with all of our to-be seniors individually to discuss the next seven months with our program. What roles they see themselves fulfilling, and what goals they have set for themselves to achieve those goals,” Ericson said. “We also meet as an entire team and hand out summer calendars, camp registrations, talk about summer participation, and get a vendor in to fit them with equipment. That all will need to be done online now, probably in the instant popular Zoom.
“As for summer, we are just proceeding forward, cautiously optimistic that we will get some touches this summer,” Ericson added. “Our situation is a little different in that it is prep for the fall, which at this time we also are optimistic we will get volleyball in some fashion next fall if not all of it. We now are where the spring programs were on March 11.”
*The York News-Times will feature comments from seniors and other athletes as they become available as to how they are handling the situation and their thoughts on their senior year coming to an abrupt end.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.