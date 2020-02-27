UTICA – The 2019-20 season for the Centennial Broncos girls basketball team took on a new look even before the season started.
The loss of junior Asia Nisly to a knee injury was a huge punch in the gut to the Broncos, but the team faced the adversity and went on about its business.
Then on Feb. 4 in the quarterfinals of the Southern Nebraska Conference tournament at Fillmore Central, leading scorer Kate Hirschfeld, another junior starter, was lost for the season with a wrist injury.
Centennial lost its next game, but finished the season on a four-game win streak, which included a 32-21 win over the Bishop Neumann Cavaliers in a subdistrict final.
Now, with just one team standing between them and a Class C-2 state berth, the Broncos have to find a way to slow down the No. 2-rated Hastings St. Cecilia Hawkettes (21-3) in Aurora on Friday night in the C2-3 district final.
The Broncos come in with a record of 16-8 on the year.
Over the past several weeks the Broncos have hung their hat on team defense, and this will be a key to stopping the Hawkettes, who come in averaging better than 53 points per game.
“Defense has definitely been a focal point for us the past five games without Kate, and the girls have bought into what we are preaching,” Centennial head coach Jake Polk said. “The difficult thing about facing a team like St. Cecilia is that they have so many weapons and very few obvious weaknesses.
“The biggest challenge is to continually exploit their weaknesses, but even before that, it’s an uphill battle to even get them to play into what you’re trying to exploit. They are incredible at maximizing their strengths.”
Hirschfeld was averaging 14.1 points per game at the time of her injury. Since then, the offensive production has dropped nearly 15 points per game, but the defense has held five opponents to an average of 32.2 points.
Senior guard Hunter Hartshorn has been averaging around 12 points to bring up her season average to 11.1, and other players have also stepped up as the Broncos have had to patch together an offense on a nightly basis.
The Hawkettes are led by 6-foot senior Tori Thomas at 13.9 points per game while sophomore Bailey Kissinger puts in 11.2 and 5-10 senior Makenna Ascher 8.1 points with five rebounds.
“Playing to our style is definitely a key to winning the game against St. Cecilia,” Polk said. “With 25 points per game sitting on the bench in street clothes, it’s going to be difficult for us if they are able to score 50-plus points. Controlling tempo, valuing the ball, and not getting sped up by their press are all crucial to having a shot to win on Friday night.”
Polk said that the girls have a great opportunity in front of them, and to beat a team like St. Cecilia you have to do a few things different than you may have done all season.
“St. Cecilia scouts as well as, if not better, than anyone. You have to have some wrinkles in your game plan if you want to have a chance to catch them off guard,” Polk said. “They are always well-prepared and that’s a credit to Coach (Greg) Berndt and company.
“We have a great opportunity in front of us and a lot of positives and strengths to focus on. While many people may think we are satisfied, or may themselves be to have this team make it this far without Kate and Asia, but that’s far from the case for this team and coaches,” Polk added.
“We’ve taken home silver plaques the last two years in district finals. Two years ago, we lost to St. Cecilia in Aurora with a lot of the same players on the floor for both teams, just two years younger. While this game may have a bit of a deja-vu feel to it for some, we are hoping the experience and hunger of the Broncos results in a different outcome than a silver plaque.”
Tip is scheduled for 7 p.m. at Aurora High School on Friday night.
