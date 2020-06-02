SHELBY – It won’t be easy, but there will be Legion baseball played this summer in Shelby.
Following the COVID-19 guidelines set by Gov. Pete Ricketts, the Rebels of Shelby-Osceola-Stromsburg (SOS) have decided to play ball. The Rebels hit the diamond on Monday in Shelby, which was the first day baseball and softball teams were allowed to practice, according to the guidelines. Games can be played on Thursday, June 18.
For Jeff Kuhnel, who’s coached SOS for about 10 years, he’s glad the seniors get one more shot at playing the game they love.
“It’s been sort of a rollercoaster the whole time. You hate to see kids that only have one year left to play baseball not get to play baseball when they decided to cancel everything,” Kuhnel said. “But it makes you happy to say the least. At least the kids will get a chance to finally do something.”
The safety of the players is the top priority. Along with his coaching staff of Tony Belt, Chris Whitmore, Craig Pinley and Justin Rodrigues, Kuhnel and SOS will be strict about following the rules, which includes no spectator use of bleachers and no dugout use at practice while social distancing as much as possible.
“It’s not going to be easy. But we’ll do our best to follow the guidelines when the kids are off the field, and the biggest thing is probably going to be getting the information to the fans,” he said.
For games, fan attendance is limited to household members of the players on the team. Fans must bring their own chairs or stand and should keep six feet of social distance between different household units. No fan seating or standing is allowed in the area from behind home plate to six feet past the far end of each dugout.
“These kids have been cooped up and haven’t been able to do anything for how long now, and finally they get a chance to go and compete again,” Kuhnel said. “It’s going to be fun and there are a lot of rules we’ll be following and so forth, but it’ll be fun.”
Kuhnel and his staff were careful in their first practice back. They didn’t want to wear out arms on the first day. Normally, Legion teams have over a month of practice before their opener. Now, they have two and a half weeks.
“Trying to get ready in a condensed time frame won’t be easy, you have to really watch the kids and their arms and ease into it,” Kuhnel said. “It’ll be shortened, abbreviated practices where we’re only doing certain things for a very limited amount of time to ease them back in.”
Baseball is back in Shelby. That’s something Kuhnel and his players are thankful for.
“I do this for one reason – I like the competition and seeing the kids compete,” he said. “Finally being able to do that again is going to be fun.”
Here are the complete guidelines baseball and softball teams will be following beginning June 1:
- Dugout use will not be allowed. Players’ items should be lined up against the fence at least six feet apart.
- Parents must remain in their cars or drop off and pick up players afterwards.
- Players should use their own gloves, helmet and bats as much as possible.
- Coaches are responsible for ensuring social distancing is maintained between players as much as possible. This means additional spacing between players while playing catch, changing drills so the players remain spaced out, no congregating the players while waiting to bat.
- Players must bring their own water/beverage to consume during and after practice. No shared drinking fountains or coolers.
- Players must bring their own snacks to consume during and after practice. No shared communal snacks.
- Coaches must sanitize shared equipment before and after each practice.
- Team organized practices for other sports may remain suspended.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.