HOLDREGE — For the third time in four seasons, the Centennial Broncos are headed to the Class C-2 state basketball tournament.
Centennial ousted the Dundy County-Stratton Tigers, 57-42, on Monday night in the C2-8 district final in Holdrege. The Broncos were led by the trio of junior guard Cooper Gierhan, sophomore Jake Bargen and senior Caleb Horne. Gierhan scored a game-high 17 points and drilled three 3-pointers while Bargen had 15 and Horne 11.
“Our team has gotten a lot better as far as from the beginning of the year to now,” Centennial head coach Cam Scholl said after the win. “I’m just proud of our growth.”
The win didn’t come easy, however.
Centennial got off to a great start, leading 17-8 at the end of the opening quarter. Horne was aggressive from the tip and was a big reason for the big Bronco lead — he scored seven points in the quarter, doing damage inside the arc with a couple midrange jumpers, and outside of it with a 3.
But the Tigers, who come from Benkelman, Neb., which is located 53 miles west of McCook near the Kansas border, took advantage of a sluggish second quarter from the Broncos. Dundy County-Stratton tied the game at 26 with 55 seconds remaining before halftime off a 3 from senior guard Damon Latta.
During that key stretch for the Tigers, who were without their third-leading scorer, sophomore Nolan Burrell, who was out with an injury, senior forward Michael Frederick scored seven points.
“We weren’t very good with help-side there in the last four minutes of the second,” Scholl said. “We just reemphasized to our guys that we needed to guard the lane, because that’s where those two big boys are, and they’re really good in there. They’re big and strong.”
But Centennial ended the first half on a 9-3 run, which included a four-point play from Gierhan — who sank a fade-away corner 3 while getting fouled on an out-of-bounds play — another 3 from senior Joel Bargen and a layup from high-riser freshman Lane Zimmer.
Combine the end of the first half with the Broncos’ start to the second half, and Centennial gained an 11-point lead, 37-26, in the blink of an eye.
“We got off to a really good start, then got tired and settled a little bit and they (Dundy) made some shots,” Scholl said of the first half. “In the third quarter I thought we did a better job of getting downhill and going to the basket.”
Layups from Gierhan, Jake Bargen and Zimmer forced Dundy County-Stratton to call a timeout with 5:42 left in the third. The Tigers never recovered from that Bronco run, and trailed 43-30 heading into the fourth.
Centennial sealed the win by going 12 of 14 at the line in the final eight minutes. Gierhan made five free throws while Jake Bargen sank four.
“They (Gierhan, Jake Bargen, Horne) do a pretty good job of playing off of each other,” Scholl said. “Usually when one’s not clicking, the other two are. It’s a pretty tough three-headed monster.”
Centennial made the state tournament in 2017, 2019 and now 2020. The boys state tournament is March 12-14 in Lincoln.
Dundy County-Stratton (20-5) 8 18 4 12 — 42
Centennial (21-4) 17 14 12 14 — 57
Dundy County-Stratton scoring: Keegan Krutsinger 12, Michael Frederick 9, Mark Nelms 2, Cade Lutz 8, Lincoln Waters 3, Damon Latta 5, Corbin Horner 3.
Centennial scoring: Caleb Horne 11, Lane Zimmer 7, Jake Bargen 15, Mike Nisly 2, Joel Bargen 5, Cooper Gierhan 17.
