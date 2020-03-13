YORK – With the spring sports season slated to get started next Thursday, the York News-Times put together a list of the top five returning boys track athletes from its 10-team coverage area.
A handful of the area teams will get their seasons going with indoor action on Thursday, as the York Dukes travel to the Concordia University Invite in Seward while four Class D squads – Exeter-Milligan, McCool Junction, Heartland and Nebraska Lutheran – will be at Doane University in Crete.
These selections are based off performances from the 2019 regular season and state meet.
Morgan Conner, Senior, York
There’s no doubt the kid’s got spring.
York senior Morgan Conner will likely be one of the Dukes’ top point scorers this season. He finished his junior year qualifying for state in the long jump and was a member of the state-bound 400-meter relay team – three of the four members of that relay are back, too, including Conner, Wyatt Collingham and Jacob Diaz.
Conner was one of the best athletes in the coverage area as he recorded some of the best marks and times. He had the best long jump (21 feet, 3 inches), high jump (6-2) and 400-meter dash (53.09 seconds), as well as the second-best triple jump (40-5 ½).
Conner’s teammate, Kirby Linhart, had the best area triple jump (41-10 ½).
“He’s ready for a big year,” York head coach Darrel Branz said of Conner.
Dean Erdkamp, Senior, York
Along with Conner, York senior Dean Erdkamp will lead the Dukes into the 2020 campaign, and he’ll do it as the team’s top long-distance runner on the boys’ side.
Erdkamp, who’s already signed to run both cross country and track for the University of Nebraska-Kearney, qualified for state in the 1600 and 3200 as a junior, taking eighth in the 1600 (10:11.42).
Erdkamp had the area’s top boys’ time in both races as well last year, with a 4:34.86 in the 1600 and a 10:04 in the 3200.
“Dean is working hard and is ready to compete,” Branz said.
Tyler Neville, Junior, McCool Junction
McCool Junction junior Tyler Neville is looking to make a return trip to the state meet, where he qualified for three individual events and four overall last year as a sophomore.
Neville qualified for state in the 1600, 3200, the pole vault, and was a member of the Mustangs’ 1600 relay. Neville placed sixth in the 1600 (4:44.39) in Omaha.
Neville has the second-best returning 3200 time (10:39.03) in the area. McCool’s 1600 relay’s time of 3:37.2 was the fastest in the area last year, and the Mustangs will only need to replace one of its members off that squad. The three returners are Neville, Dana Hobbs and Owen McDonald.
Dylan Soule, Senior, High Plains
High Plains’ star athlete Dylan Soule won a gold medal in football and a silver in wrestling. What’s he have planned for track?
As a junior last year, Soule qualified for two individual events – the discus and 300 hurdles – and was a member of the Storm’s 400 relay. The multi-talented Soule placed third in the discus with a toss of 145-7.
Soule, who will compete for the track team at Chadron State College, has the area’s top returning discus mark of 150-9. The Storm’s 400 relay time of 44.69 is the best returning mark – that team placed third at state last year. Jarrett Parsons – who also took runner-up in pole vault at state last year and leads the area with a clear of 13-10 – and Tanner Wood are both back for that relay, too. Keaton VanHousen, a speedy senior who is committed to playing football at UNK, could be an option if healthy as he has the fastest returning 100 time (11.3).
Jake Stoner, Junior, Fillmore Central
When healthy, Fillmore Central junior Jake Stoner one of the area’s best athletes.
As a sophomore, Stoner qualified for the state meet in both the 100 and long jump. As he heads into the 2020 season, his name can be found in the top-two marks and times of three different events from last year.
Stoner has the best returning 200 time (23.58) and the second-best 100 (11.45) and long jump (20-11 ¼).
Other returning state qualifiers from the area
York: Wyatt Collingham, Jacob Diaz; Centennial: Joel Bargen, Gavin Dutton-Mofford, Cooper Gierhan, Ryan Payne, Will Saunders, Justin Slawnyk; Exeter-Milligan: Casey Jindra; De Maciel, Garrett Nichols; Heartland; Trajan Arbuck, Maverick Hiebner; High Plains: Jarrett Parsons, Tanner Wood; McCool Junction: Dana Hobbs, Owen McDonald; Nebraska Lutheran: Zach Richert.
