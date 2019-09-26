It was a feel-good moment for the Nebraska football team and its fanbase when the Huskers came back from a 35-21 deficit to win 42-38 last week at Illinois.
Head coach Scott Frost and his team got what it wanted: first and foremost, the win. But they also got to see star quarterback Adrian Martinez show that he is, in fact, the same dynamic guy under center as last year, when he opened eyes across the state and country as a true freshman.
Martinez passed for 327 yards and three touchdowns while rushing for 118 against the Illini. He showed that he’s still able to pull the ball down and run through arm tackles, and that he still has the confidence in his arm to a point that he fired strong and accurate passes to his wideouts, specifically JD Spielman, who gutted through massive shots from Illinois’ defensive backs and finished with seven catches for 159 hard-earned yards.
But to the rest of the college football world, the win over Big Ten basement-dwelling Illinois doesn’t matter much. Outside of Big Red territory, college football fans only saw a struggling Nebraska team that needed to go into overdrive just to beat lowly Illinois.
To many, the real test rightfully comes this Saturday when the Big Ten boogeyman comes to Lincoln for a 6:30 p.m. game that drew the attention of ESPN’s famed College GameDay pregame show.
GameDay hasn’t been in Lincoln since 2007, when Nebraska hosted USC. The fact that ESPN is in town has only made this game and atmosphere that much more electric. But make no mistake about it: Although the Huskers pulled off the come-from-behind win, No. 5 Ohio State is no Illinois. Even without former head coach turned FOX analyst Urban Meyer at the helm, the Buckeyes still own the Big Ten, and rule it with an iron fist of sorts.
And that iron fist of grey and scarlet is coming off a 76-5 assault of Miami (Ohio). The Buckeyes are outscoring opponents 214-36. Their quarterback, the ultra-talented sophomore transfer from Georgia, Justin Fields, has completed 70 percent of his passes and thrown for 880 yards and 13 touchdowns with no interceptions. Oh, and the 6-foot-3, 223-pounder can run, too. He’s gained 160 yards and six touchdowns on the ground.
Fields will without a doubt be the best athlete at the quarterback position the Huskers’ defense will see all year. But like any juggernaut, Ohio State has plenty of talent at the skill positions.
The Buckeyes will primarily use two backs to run the ball in JK Dobbins and Master Teague. Dobbins (5-10, 217) has a team-high 477 yards and five touchdowns and gains 7 yards per carry. Teague (5-11, 220) is just as good – he’s averaging 6.2 yards per touch. It’s an embarrassment of riches.
Field’s main three targets in the passing game – the tall and lanky Binjimen Victor (6-4, 199), the speedy Californian Chris Olave (6-1, 185) and the tough vet KJ Hill (6-0, 195) – all have two or more touchdown catches to their name.
If there ever were a game where Nebraska corner Lamar Jackson should showcase his NFL potential, this is it.
Ohio State is third nationally in scoring offense (53.5) and averages 260 rushing yards and 264 passing.
The Buckeye defense ranks third in the nation in points allowed per game (9), seventh in rushing (60.2) and 19th in passing (161.8).
Safety Jordan Fuller (6-2, 205) has been around for a while in Columbus and might be considered one of the leaders of that unit – he leads the team with 19 tackles. But junior defensive end Chase Young is the one that will have the full attention of the Husker offense.
Young is by far the best NFL prospect on the Buckeye roster. He’s big, fast and physical at 6-5, 265 pounds. The Hyattsville, Maryland native already has seven sacks and is coming off back-to-back games where he recorded two, against Miami (Ohio) and the Big Ten’s Indiana.
Get used to hearing Fuller and Young’s names often on Saturday, as well as the two linebackers in the middle of the Ohio State defense – Malik Harrison (6-3, 240 and Pete Werner (6-3, 239). Harrison is second on the defense with 18 tackles while Werner is right behind him with 15.
Ohio State hasn’t had to kick many field goals to date – something Frost probably wishes he could say – but so far this season Blake Haubeil is 1 for 2 in that category, with his long being a 46-yarder.
Kickoff is set for 6:30 p.m. on ABC.
