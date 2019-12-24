YORK – The Duke girls’ swarming, take-no-prisoners defense made the first half forgettable for the Hastings Tigers Saturday night.
Unbeaten York remained that way, climbing to 6-0 on the pre-Christmas break portion of the schedule with a 30-point, 51-21 victory.
The outcome was never in doubt. After the first period the board favored the home team 12-5 and at halftime Hastings still had yet to crack double-digit scoring against York’s defense and trailed 27-9.
“Our defense is so strong,” York coach Matt Kern said. “Our half-court defense puts teams in a tough position to score.”
Masa Scheierman opened the game scoring with a driving layup to which Natalia Dick added a bucket before the first Tiger points came on a basket by Dacey Sealey at 4:51 of the first. Hastings actually led 5-4 on a jumper from Maddie Hilgendorf at the 3:50 mark, but York set things right with a run of 8-zip to finish out the period.
Scheierman and Mattie Pohl hit for two each in the Duke charge, then Dick planted a bunny in the string thanks to a slick assist from Addison Legg, whose two free throws completed first-period scoring.
Portwine opened second-quarter scoring in flashy style when she stopped, popped and drained a 3-pointer from the deep elbow on the right side. Scoring in order from there were Pohl, Scheierman, Portwine and Dick, whose powerful post move in the midst of three defenders found paydirt and made the score 21-7.
On the race to halftime the Dukes got a Destiny Shepherd layup off the break that wouldn’t have happened without a precision pass from Portwine. Pohl hit a shot at the buzzer that had York up at halftime, 27-9.
Legg buried a trey from near the baseline in the waning seconds and York was on cruise control at intermission, 38-14.
The final 16 minutes was about clearing benches and waiting for the horn to sound. When it did, York had win No. 6 against no losses on the young season.
“I loved how we attacked them on the offense side,” said Kern of his squad, which “is just so unselfish,” sharing the ball. “We’re glad to be 6 and 0 going into the break.”
Portwine, Legg and Dick paced York scoring with 10, 9 and 9 to which Scheierman added 8 and Shepherd 7. Pohl accounted for 6 and Lauryn Haggadone 2.
The Dukes hit 19 twos, a pair of threes and went 9-13 at the line.
The bottom line for Hastings, led by Sealey’s seven, was eight 2-pointers and 5-14 at the line. Daelene Hinrichs netted four in the Hastings’ cause which got three from McKinsey Long, plus two each from Kairlyn Laux, Hilgendorf and Lauren Hinrichs. Charli Coil hit a free throw.
All high schools in the state are now in a five-day, game- and practice-free holiday moratorium.
Then it’s back to work for the Dukes in a big way when they take on a very good Crofton team Friday, Dec. 27 in the Humphrey St. Francis Holiday Tournament. Kern said the girls’ side of the tourney is a powerhouse field that includes Wynot and the host Flyers.
