YORK — The York Dukes girls basketball team left the Central Conference tournament with a bad taste in its mouth last Saturday.
York went 1-2 in the tournament, losing its last two games against Crete and Adams Central. Crete, No. 1 in Class B, handed the Dukes a 56-30 loss. Then Adams Central got past them the day after, 55-49.
So on Friday night, head coach Matt Kern’s Class B No. 7-rated team wanted to get back on track at home against the Holdrege Dusters, who came into the game riding a two-game losing streak of their own.
The York faithful may have been sweating bullets the entire game, but the Dukes defended their home court by grinding out a 35-29 win over Holdrege.
The physical Holdrege squad came to play defensively, and looked to take away one of York’s top scorer, Maddie Portwine. The Dukes trailed 8-2 after the first quarter.
“Their defense was outstanding. They pressured us really well,” Kern said of the Dusters. “That was like a district-final atmosphere. The energy in the gym was awesome and we got their best shot. That type of game is what we want — it helps us get better and prepare us.”
York’s offense eventually settled down and found a groove. The Dukes outscored Holdrege 12-3 in the second and led 14-11 at the half. Destiny Shepherd and Natalia Dick both scored five points in the quarter while Masa Scheierman added a floater in the lane.
The Dukes’ own defense gave the Dusters fits, too, especially the full-court pressure that generated numerous jump balls and turnovers.
“Our full-court stuff bothered them, and our girls moved their feet and did a great job,” Kern said. “We had a lot of good free-throw shooting down the stretch. I was really proud of the girls’ composure throughout the game.”
With things knotted at 22 heading into the fourth, the Dukes went on a 5-0 run to start the quarter thanks to three points from Portwine and two from Dick, who briefly left the game in the third with an injury but later returned.
Dick’s clutch shooting at the line was important down the stretch when the game turned into a free-throw contest. She went 3 of 4 in the fourth while, as a team, York hit on 9 of 14 in the final quarter to keep its distance from the Dusters. Addison Legg also hit two at the line while Scheierman went 3 of 4.
“What toughness there from Natalia,” Kern said. “I have to credit our trainer, Choc Bowen, too. But she’s a competitor and wants to compete and battle.”
Dick, a Hastings College basketball commit, wound up leading the team in scoring with 10 points while Shepherd added eight and Portwine seven.
York will have a quick turnaround as its hosts Columbus Lakeview (8-11) on Saturday night.
Holdrege (8-11) 8 3 11 7 — 29
At York (14-6) 2 12 8 13 — 35
Holdrege scoring: Mallory Pfeifer 10, Jirsie Klein 11, McKenna Ortgiesen 5, Anna Grace Weed 3.
York scoring: Maddie Portwine 7, Natalia Dick 10, Destiny Shepherd 8, Masa Scheierman 5, Addison Legg 5.
