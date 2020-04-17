GENEVA – Last December Fillmore Central senior Halle Theis was notified she was selected to play in the Nebraska Coaches Association all-star volleyball match.
That match is scheduled to take place at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, July 21 at Lincoln North Star High School.
“The selection is very exciting for me. I can’t wait to play with all of the great players, as well as many of my club volleyball teammates,” Theis said. “This is even more special to me now because our club season was cut short due to the coronavirus. I’m also very humbled to be selected as part of such a select group.”
With sports being shut down as of March 17 in the state, Theis has continued to prepare herself for the next step, which is heading to Denver, Colorado to become a member of the Regis University Rangers volleyball program in the fall.
Theis finished her Fillmore Central career with 1,066 kills and had 330 this past season, which ranked her second in the York News-Times’ area stats. Her 43 aces tied her for eighth in the area with her sister, Lexi, a junior-to-be. Theis added 78 combined blocks, which was second in the area, and was selected Class C-2 all-state second team in the Omaha World-Herald. She was also a co-captain of the News-Times’ all-area team.
On the basketball court, Theis averaged 10 points and 6.4 rebounds a game. She was named second team All-Southern Nebraska Conference and earned C-2 all-state honorable mention in the World-Herald.
With the school gyms closed and no weight rooms available to train in, both Halle and Lexi have been training in their garage.
“My parents turned our garage into a makeshift gym which has really helped out. I get up every morning before online classes and I do circuits with my sister Lexi most mornings. I’ve also been doing a lot of biking and some running when the weather is nice,” Halle said. “Lifting has been a little more difficult. I have a set of adjustable dumbbells that I use for some exercises, but I’ve had to get a little creative with resistance bands and medicine balls as well. Otherwise, I just do body weight exercises and up the reps.”
Theis said the COVID-19 pandemic has been a change and has ruined her final senior days, but she feels she has adjusted well to it. Theis was chosen to be the class valedictorian, but the likelihood of a traditional graduation is becoming less of a reality.
“Like most seniors, I’m a little disappointed that I will miss some of the fun experiences we had planned for the end of the year. However, I feel like I’m handling this change very well, and I’m grateful that I get to spend more time these next few months with my family before I move to Denver,” Theis said. “I’ve never been a huge fan of standing in front of lots of people on a stage, and this type of ceremony will be something to remember. This is also very exciting for me because I don’t have to stand in front of a crowd to give my valedictorian address, but instead I will be making a video.”
The Regis University staff has supplied Theis with workout programs and she keeps in touch with her new family in Denver weekly.
“I video chat with my team at Regis once a week and we group message almost every day. It’s actually been a great way to get closer with my coaches and teammates before I come to school, and I’m glad I’m getting this opportunity that I probably wouldn’t have otherwise,” Theis said. “The team has been very welcoming, and I can’t wait to start this fall. They’ve sent me a variety of workouts for conditioning, modified weight lifting and rehabbing that I’ve been using as well.”
