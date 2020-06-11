EDITOR’S NOTE: Every year the York News-Times’ sports department chooses one male and female athlete from the YNT coverage area as its Athlete of the Year. Due to the current pandemic this year area athletes weren’t given the opportunity to compete in three sports. Because of this, the News-Times sports department is switching things up. Instead of only announcing the winners we will be featuring profiles on each of the five male and five female athletes in contention for the award.
GENEVA - When Fillmore Central needed a player to step up, senior Halle Theis delivered.
Both head volleyball coach Dawn Temme and basketball coach Shad Eberhardt knew they could rely on Theis.
“Halle knew when she had to step up for us in big games,” commented Temme following the Panthers 2019 season. “Halle is a great hitter. When we needed a kill, she was the first person we went to. She put the team first. After a few early losses, we chose to move her from the outside hitter position, which is where she will be in college, to the middle hitter spot. Halle accepted her new role and really worked hard at it.”
On Nov. 14 Theis signed to play college volleyball at Regis University in Denver, Colo. Theis is a student of the game and the way she approaches things might be a little different than others.
“I study the game and I think I understand a lot of the things technically that others might not, which isn’t an athletic skill, but I think it sets me apart because I understand where the ball is going to be,” said Theis following her November signing.
During the 2019 season Theis recorded 330 kills, which was second best in the York News-Times coverage area, and she was second in blocks with 78, 26 of those solo aces.
Theis tied for eighth place with her sister Lexi in ace serves, each had 43. She also had 246 digs and was successful on 452 of 479 serve receives.
She recorded a season high 21 kills against David City on Sept. 5 and had 20 in the teams win over Milford on Sept. 10.
She eclipsed the 1,000 kill mark and set a new school record for kills in a career with 1,066.
Her play earned her Class C2 All-State second team honors in the Omaha World-Herald; she was a Southern Nebraska first team pick and was a co-captain on the York News-Times All-Area team.
On the basketball court she had the ability to bang inside or step out and hit a big 3-pointer.
On the year Theis averaged 10 points per game in a Panther’s line-up blessed with some solid offensive options.
She also brought down 6.4 rebounds per game and she was efficient at the free throw line as she knocked down 62 of 87 for 72 percent.
Twice during the year Theis recorded three 3-pointers in game, including the Panthers huge early December road win at C1 rated St. Paul.
On the year she registered 15 blocked shots and was a 38 percent shooter from the field. She scored a season high 22 points against Centennial on Jan. 28 and she grabbed 12 rebounds against Sutton on Feb. 18.
Theis was named to the Southern Nebraska Conference second team and was honorable mention in both the Omaha World-Herald and the York News-Times.
