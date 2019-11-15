UTICA, Neb. – The York News-Times’ coverage area was well-represented in the All-Southern Nebraska Conference volleyball teams that were recently released.
Five Fillmore Central Panthers made all-conference while three Centennial Broncos and three Heartland Huskies did too.
First Team All-SNC
Three local players were on the first team, including Fillmore Central senior Halle Theis, Heartland senior Rhianna Wilhelm and Centennial junior Kate Hirschfeld.
Theis, a Regis University (Denver, Colo.) volleyball commit, helped lead the Panthers to a record of 20-11 and had the most kills (330), digs (247) and blocks (78) on the team, and was tied for the most ace serves (43).
Wilhelm was the top player for a Heartland squad that finished 14-13. The senior led the Huskies in kills (160), set assists (297), digs (309) and aces (45).
Hirschfeld helped Centennial to a 21-12 mark this season. She was tops on the team in kills (297) and aces (60) and was second behind Lexus Prochaska in digs (269).
Kalynn Meyer, Superior; Shayla Meyer, Superior; Halle Theis, Fillmore Central; Hannah Kepler, Milford; Jasa Wiedel, Thayer Central; Rhianna Wilhelm, Heartland; Kate Hirschfeld, Centennial.
Second Team All-SNC
Erin Schmidt and Lexi Theis of Fillmore Central were the only local second-team all-conference picks.
Schmidt, a senior, hammered 214 kills, was second on the team in blocks (43) and third in aces (34).
The multi-talented Lexi Theis, a sophomore, racked up 148 kills while also leading the Panthers in assists (420). She was also second on the team in digs (238) and tied for the most aces with her sister, Halle, with 43.
Sara Huss, Fairbury; Chloe Souerdyke, Thayer Central; Kylie Baumert, Sutton; Erin Schmidt, Fillmore Central; Nevaeh Stauffer, Milford; Lauren Vandenberg, David City; Lexi Theis, Fillmore Central.
Third Team All-SNC
Centennial senior Kaitlyn Fehlhafer was second on the team in kills (281) and tied for the most blocks (49) with junior teammate Jaycee Stuhr.
Heartland’s Allison Kroeker, a senior, was second on the Huskies in both kills (145) and digs (300).
Fillmore Central senior Macy Scott was a do-it-all player for the Panthers. She racked up 97 kills, 20 aces, 35 blocks, 174 digs and 392 assists.
Kaitlyn Fehlhafer, Centennial; Allison Kroeker, Heartland; Macy Scott, Fillmore Central; Alissa Vlasak, Wilber-Clatonia; Trisha Hayes, Superior; Jayla Policky, Milford; Kate Griess, Sutton.
Honorable Mention
Jaycee Stuhr, Centennial; Jordan Broman, Fillmore Central; Kalea Wetjen, Heartland; Shelby Gropp, Milford; Caileigh Tripe, Sandy Creek; Abby Rezny, Wilber-Clatonia; Bailey Kiburz, Thayer Central; Izzy Schwab, Fairbury; Maya Couch, David City; Dayvie Perrien, Sutton; Emma Schnakenberg, Superior.
