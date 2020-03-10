UTICA – Not once. Not twice. But three times.
For the third time this season, the Centennial Broncos and the Sutton Mustangs will play basketball against each other. This final showdown between the two Southern Nebraska Conference foes Thursday night at Lincoln Southeast High School holds a bit more weight than the first two, however, because the winner advances to the semifinal of the Class C-2 state tournament.
Even though Centennial head coach Cam Scholl’s team lost both matchups to the Mustangs – 59-52 in regular-season action Jan. 10 in Sutton and 43-27 in the SNC championship Feb. 8 in Utica – he isn’t tired of seeing Sutton. Not by a long shot.
“Any time you can make it to the state tournament you’re excited. We’ve had some good battles the last couple of years,” he said. “They’re (Sutton) a good team, and we’re excited to get another crack at them.”
Sutton is a talented and tall team. The Mustangs boast four players that stand 6-foot-4, including seniors Jacob Haight and Eli Skalka, junior Tyler Baldwin and sophomore Colton Haight.
Scholl and his coaching staff preach protecting the lane, contesting shots and, maybe most important of all: rebounding. The Broncos, whose tallest rotation player is Joel Bargen at 6-3, are going to have to find Mustangs after the shot, put a body on them and go to battle Thursday night.
Winning the rebounding game is a fight Centennial is used to being the underdog in.
“We’ve been shorter than teams all year and have a positive rebounding differential,” Scholl said. “Rebounding is something that we emphasize on a daily basis. While it’s nice to have size, rebounding comes down to positioning and desire.”
Jacob Haight is a player that can step behind the 3-point line and stretch the floor for head coach Jon Ladehoff’s team. That helps open things up for Sutton’s main engine, the player that makes everything go: 5-10 junior guard Cade Wiseman.
Wiseman is averaging 11.7 points and has 84 assists to go along with 59 steals this season. Jacob Haight is averaging 11.3 points and 5.8 rebounds.
“Cade Wiseman is who makes them go. He’s a good, quick guard who can make tough shots,” Scholl said. “The Haight kid is a really good inside-outside player with some size, and that’s a tough matchup for a lot of teams. They’re a deep team, with a lot of weapons.”
Like Scholl mentioned, Sutton has other options outside of Wiseman and Haight. Another 5-10 junior guard, Quenton Jones, is just as dangerous. He’s averaging 10 points and leads the team with 89 assists and 68 steals.
Centennial and Sutton likely won’t get started until after 9 p.m. on Thursday. The game is slated for an 8:45 p.m. start, but with five games being played before, it will likely be a long day for both teams.
The wait isn’t new to Centennial, though. The Broncos have made state three times in the last four years, and all three opening-round games have been in the 8:45 p.m. time slot.
“It can make for a long day of waiting,” Scholl said.
After a practice-like shootaround at 10 a.m. on Thursday morning, the players and coaches will come back to the school for their normal game day routine. The Broncos’ bus will leave for Southeast High School at 6 p.m. and will arrive before Bancroft-Rosalie/Lyons-Decatur and Doniphan-Trumbull tips off around 7 p.m.
