YORK – When the COVID-19 pandemic made its way into the United States and Nebraska, closing schools and putting spring sports on hold, York junior Maddie Portwine, a three-sport athlete at York High School, didn’t think it would last long.
“I really thought that this was going to be temporary and that we would be back in school and back on the track before we knew it,” Portwine said. “However, when they took away fans from boys state basketball, canceled the NBA and everything was starting to shut down, I saw that little bit of hope diminish real fast.”
Portwine was preparing for another strong season on the track. She and sophomore Brynn Hirschfeld make one of the top long-distance duos in the state, in any class.
The two runners finished 1-2 in the Class B 1600-meter run at state last year and appeared destined to be back on the medal stand again this spring before Governor Pete Rickets put an end to those hopes by announcing schools would remain closed through at least May 31.
Not only was track a huge part of Portwine’s spring, but so was competing in AAU basketball before for her final season on the court at York.
Portwine said that going into last year, track and field was not even on her radar, but a big sophomore season changed that.
“I never thought about a future in the track, but after a successful sophomore year I caught some college attention and got the privilege to visit Nebraska this last fall and was hoping to go out again at state this year to prove myself once again,” Portwine said. “Brynn and I were conditioning harder than we ever have and are continuing to do so. In fact, we were feeling better than ever and our timed runs were proving that we were ready to go out and run even faster than last year.
“Unfortunately we won’t get to showcase our hard work and represent York this year at state, but we aren’t done yet. Brynn and I are still coming back next year to defend our titles,” she added. “Basketball season had fallen short of state again and track was always a great thing to step into after that and push myself as far as I can go to redeem a trip to state if we didn’t make it in volleyball or basketball.”
With athletes not allowed to visit colleges and the chance that might not change through the summer, Portwine has been giving thought to where she might end up playing college ball once her high school days come to an end.
“With the chance of not being able to go out this summer and travel, it has kind of forced me to start narrowing my options down and look to make a decision soon if there were to be no summer season or senior season,” Portwine said. “I have been fortunate to have the exposure I got last summer that put me on the radar for multiple Division I coaches who continued to follow me all through my junior year.
“I’ve spent most of my time either on the phone with them discussing options for visits, whether it’s waiting until this has all settled down, or continue on with a virtual tour,” Portwine added. “I was lucky enough to have taken multiple visits already to feel out different options already but there are still some I’m looking forward to visiting.”
Because of the pandemic that continues to keep schools closed and athletes from being able to work out at their schools, Portwine and her teammates have found other ways to keep themselves occupied.
“My friends and I talk very frequently, either on FaceTime or group chats. In fact some of my friends and I got so bored we all decided to do a temporary dye to our hair. We also occasionally get together in small groups to go fish, walk our pets, play tennis, or even whip out the basketball here or there,” Portwine said. “Many coaches have given me workouts and many are pretty hard to do without a weight room, but I have a few friends who have some equipment in their basement that we will just go use.”
Some of the runners from the York team get together and run 4-5 miles a day, but they are very careful to keep the groups small and maintain their distance.
Portwine doesn’t want to think about not getting to compete her senior year, but is realistic about the possibilities.
“I really haven’t given it that much thought because I’m very hopeful that this wasn’t my last year. It would be very, very sad if it was all along and I didn’t know. That would be a different mental battle I would have to fight rather than the one I’m working on right now,” Portwine said. “To work through this, I’m putting most of my time toward having a big senior year. This isn’t time to be sad that I was robbed of my junior season, this is a time to put my head down and work. I know for a fact that I learned to not take anything for granted from all of these circumstances.
“This isn’t time off, this is just time to improve and get better for one last go-around with my best friends. I know next year we have a serious run for state in not only basketball but volleyball and track too,” Portwine said. “I know my class of girls and I are ready to set records and set things straight before we head out. We are looking forward to being leaders and set the standards high because we are going to be competing in state.”
