JACKSONVILLE, Ill. – The York College Panthers women’s wrestling team only took three wrestlers to Illinois on Saturday, but each of them came home with at least one win.
Emily Fergeson (SO/Euless, Texas) was the strongest of the three as she went 2-2 overall with a fourth-place finish. Autumn Branson (FR/Fairbury, Neb.) went 1-2 with a fourth-place finish while Bailey Theel (FR/Omaha, Neb.) finished 1-2 with a sixth-place finish.
Both Branson and Theel earned their first college victories on Saturday.
