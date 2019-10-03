GIBBON – The Exeter-Milligan Timberwolves volleyball team picked up a two-set win over the host Gibbon Buffaloes Tuesday night, but came up short in a 2-1 loss to the Kenesaw Blue Devils in the second of its two games at the Gibbon triangular.
Exeter-Milligan (6-9) defeated the Buffaloes (8-11) with scores of 25-17, 25-2 and took the Blue Devils (10-9) to a third set before falling 25-11, 24-26, 21-25.
Exeter-Milligan 2, Gibbon 0
The Timberwolves were led by Cammie Harrison with seven kills and seven digs, while both junior Jaiden Papik and sophomore Cameran Jansky finished up with five kills.
Papik had 12 digs and Anna Sluka 11, while sophomore Emma Olsen had 16 set assists, three digs, one ace serve and two kills. In serving, Papik was the team leader with two aces.
Sluka, a senior, also chipped in with 11 digs.
Kenesaw 2, Exeter-Milligan 1
Harrison had 10 kills, six digs and one ace, but the Blue Devils’ Kaylee Steer counter punched with 11 kills as Kenesaw held off the Timberwolves 2-1.
Sluka had three of the team’s seven ace serves, while Olsen had 17 assists, six digs, four kills and one ace.
Kenesaw was led by Hope Nienhueser with three aces, while both sophomore Rylee Legg and senior Stephanie Anderson had 23 digs.
Harrison and Papik joined Olsen with six digs, while Papik and Jansky each had five kills.
Kenesaw got 14 set assists from Elisha Reiners and 10 from Savannah Williams.
The Timberwolves travel to Tecumseh on Saturday for the Johnson County Central tournament.
