MILLIGAN – The Class D-2 No. 9-rated Exeter-Milligan Timberwolves volleyball team picked up its second win of the season on Tuesday night as it rolled over the Osceola Bulldogs by the final scores of 25-10, 25-20.
The Giltner Hornets moved their season record to 5-1 as they topped the host Timberwolves 27-25, 25-20 and also picked up a win over Osceola.
Exeter-Milligan 2, Osceola 0
The Timberwolves got 11 kills from Cammie Harrison and four each from Cameran Jansky and Briana Capek in the two-set sweep of Osceola.
Junior Jaiden Papik led the way in digs with 16 while Anna Sluka had 13 digs and two ace serves. Also with a pair of aces was Papik and Emma Olsen. Olsen led the team in set assists with 23.
Jansky had two ace blocks and Capek one.
Giltner 2, Exeter-Milligan 0
Harrison had another huge game at the net with 12 kills, but the Timberwolves could not break through against the Hornets.
Capek chipped in with 12 kills and Sluka led the team with 13 digs while Papik had 10.
Olsen recorded 26 assists and Jozie Kanode had two ace serves.
Exeter-Milligan (2-3) will be in action tonight at the McCool Junction Triangular, which also includes D-1 No. 5 Meridian (3-1).
