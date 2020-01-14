EXETER – The Exeter-Milligan Timberwolves girls basketball team had its final tune-up before heading to Beatrice this week for the MUDECAS tournament.
The Timberwolves jumped to a 27-11 lead at the break and were in cruise control the rest of the way in their 58-22 win over the Shelby-Rising City Huskies in Crossroads Conference hoops action last Friday night.
The Exeter-Milligan scoring was led by senior Anna Sluka with a game-high 15 points, while Emma Olsen added 12 and Cammie Harrison chipped in with eight.
The Mustangs were led by Kamryn Pokorney with 11.
Exeter-Milligan was 6 of 10 at the charity stripe and the Huskies were just 4 of 11.
