EXETER – The Class D-2 No. 10-rated Exeter-Milligan Timberwolves used a 21-point first quarter to build a 15-point lead and never looked back.
Exeter-Milligan led 36-12 at the break and outscored the visiting Knights in girls Crossroads Conference action, 26-21, in the second half as it powered past Lutheran to the 62-33 win.
Exeter-Milligan (6-1) had a CRC game with High Plains on Friday night, while Nebraska Lutheran (1-3) started their holiday break.
Exeter-Milligan was led in scoring by sophomore Emma Olsen with 17 points, while senior Anna Sluka added 16 and Jaiden Papik 11.
The Timberwolves were 28 of 73 from the field for 38 percent and just 1 of 8 from behind the 3-point arc.
Nebraska Lutheran’s scoring was led by senior Amy Richert with 14, while Brooke Douglas added seven and Amara Corwin four. The Knights were 12 of 28 from the field for 42 percent and missed both 3-point attempts.
Exeter-Milligan won the rebound battle 37-18 with Alexis Turrubiates and Kayla Geiger leading the hosts with nine and eight boards, respectively. Nebraska Lutheran was led by Richert with three.
Both teams threw the ball all over the gym as they combined for 60 turnovers, 35 of those by the Knights.
Exeter-Milligan will travel to Roseland, Neb., next Friday to participate in the Silver Lake Holiday Tournament. The Timberwolves (6-1) will take on Shelton at noon.
The championship game on Saturday is scheduled at 3:15 p.m. and the consolation game at noon.
Nebraska Lutheran (1-3) 6 6 12 9 – 33
Exeter-Milligan (6-1) 21 15 13 13 – 62
