HAMPTON – Three of the top 10 teams in Class D2 were in action at the Hampton Tria on Thursday night where the No. 1 BDS Eagles, No. 2 Exeter-Milligan Timberwolves and the No. 10 Hampton Hawks met in an early season match-up.
BDS came out the gates on fire, topped the hosts 25-11, 25-12 and followed that win up with a convincing 25-9, 25-8 win over the Exeter-Milligan Timberwolves.
In the night’s finale, Exeter-Milligan came back after losing the first set 25-19 to win the next two 25-17 and 25-21
Exeter-Milligan 2, Hampton 1
There were 10 ties and five lead changes in the third set of the Timberwolves and Hampton Hawks matchup on Thursday night.
The Hawks took a 20-17 lead in the third set as the T-Wolves committed three consecutive attack errors at 17-17.
EM fought back and tied the game at 20-20 as Alexis Turrubiate’s winner tied the score for the 10th time.
The Timberwolves then got back-to-back winners from Jaiden Papik who led the T-Wolves with 10 of the team’s 27 kills in the match.
Hampton made it 22-21 on a Lydia Dose kill, but the Timberwolves ran out the set scoring the final three points.
Hampton looked strong in the first set and led 14-5 before the Exeter-Milligan girls started to click and made the final score of the last set a lot closer than it was.
Exeter-Milligan (1-2) won the middle set with Papik and Cameran Jansky leading the way at the net.
Hampton had just 16 kills in the loss and finished with five ace serves, three by Lexie Wolinski.
Exeter-Milligan got seven kills from Jansky and five from Cammie Harrison.
The Timberwolves recorded three ace blocks with Emma Olsen posting two.
Hampton had seven ace blocks with 2.5 for Dose and two for Emma Hansen.
BDS 2, Hampton 0
In the opening match of the Hampton Tri on Thursday night the host Hawks and BDS Eagles played out the first 10 points to a 5-5 tie.
After that the momentum of the match swung in favor of the D-2 No. 1 Eagles as they went on a 13-3 run in the first set, opened a commanding 18-8 lead and never looked back.
BDS closed out the first set with a kill from Jordan Bolte and an ace serve by 5-foot-11 senior Regan Alfs.
The momentum of the first set win continued right into the second as BDS built a 7-1 lead.
Hampton made a mini run to close within 10-5, but that would be as close as the Hawks would get as the BDS front line made the Hawk attacks very difficult.
Hampton was within 15-10 when the Eagles went on a 5-2 run and opened the lead to eight points at 20-12.
A tip kill, an ace serve and another kill, all from senior Jennifer Holtzen, closed out the match.
BDS finished with 20 kills in the match led by Alfs and Macy Kamler with seven each. The Eagles served up six aces with Taylor Silva the team leader with two.
The Eagle front line accumulated five ace blocks with Silva the team leader at two.
Hampton had seven kills led by 6-foot 5 junior Emma Hansen’s three. The Hawks got ace serves from both Rorie Loveland and Kylie Mersch.
The only block was credited to Makenna Clinch.
BDS 2, Exeter-Milligan 0
It was a preseason No. 1 vs. No. 2 matchup of Class D-2 powerhouses in the second game of the Hampton Triangular on Thursday night, however it never materialized as the BDS Eagles dominated the Timberwolves in every phase of the game on their way to the 2-0 sweep.
BDS took a 12-4 lead in the first set and in the second had the Exeter-Milligan girls at 14-0 before a Cammie Harrison kill ended the BDS run.
The Eagles held the Timberwolves to just five kills, three of those by Harrsion.
Exeter-Milligan had one ace serve and no blocks.
BDS, on the other hand, finished with 16 kills, led by Kamler with five and Mariah Silva with four.
The Eagles served up eight aces, five from Taylor Silva and had three blocks, two from Malory Dickson.
