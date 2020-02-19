STROMSBURG – The offense for the High Plains Storm never got untracked on Monday night as the Twin River Titans kept their season alive with a 38-24 win over the Storm in the opening game of the D1-6 subdistrict at Cross County High School.
Twin River (5-17) took an 8-1 lead after the first quarter, and while the Storm won the second quarter 8-6, it still trailed at the break, 14-9.
Twin River opened the lead to 16 points through three quarters with a 15-4 scoring run in the third and High Plains could never mount anything offensively to keep its season alive.
The Storm (4-16) was 6 of 29 from the field and 2 of 7 from beyond the 3-point arc. High Plains was 10 of 19 at the free-throw line.
Both Brooke Bannister and Kenzie Wruble led High Plains in scoring with seven each, while Justice Majerus added five points.
On the boards, both Brianna Wilshusen and Wruble pulled down 10 rebounds.
The Storm further hurt its chances with a 25 turnovers in the loss.
No scoring was available for the Twin River Titans, who were back in action on Tuesday night against the No. 1 seed Fullerton Warriors.
