YORK – The track and field season is the most unpredictable when it comes to the weather.
Meets can be held in the snow and cold one week, and a few days later the weather might be in the 70s.
The athletes who compete in these adverse conditions must adjust and learn to compete in a variety of different weather situations.
The 2020 track season is just a week away, and teams will be getting started at the usual indoor venues, as is the case every year.
Here are the top five returning area female athletes for the upcoming season.
This list is based on 2019 performances, both during the regular season and at the state meet.
Brynn Hirschfeld, Sophomore, York
Events: Long jump, 1600, 3200.
During her freshman year, York’s Brynn Hirschfeld found herself pretty busy when it came to competing at meets. Last year she qualified in three events at the state meet and placed in all three, including a state championship in the 1600-meter run where she edged teammate Maddie Portwine by less than a second at the finish line.
Hirschfeld was fourth in the 800 with a time of 2 minutes, 20.46 seconds and also scored points for the Dukes in the long jump with a seventh-place effort. Hirschfeld had the top times in the 800 and 1600 (5:24.07) last year and is expected to be a huge point scorer for the Dukes again in 2020. She has the top returning distance in the long jump (16 feet, 6 ½ inches) and is second in the 3200 (12:15.86).
Amy Richert, Senior, Nebraska Lutheran
Events: High Jump, 100-meter hurdles, 300 hurdles, relays.
Just this past February, Nebraska Lutheran senior Amy Richert signed her letter of intent to join the Concordia University family to further her education and compete as a multi-sports athlete for the Bulldogs’ track team. In 2019 as a junior, Richert qualified in three events at the state meet and her best finish was third in the 300 hurdles with a time of 47.33, which was the top time in the York News-Times’ coverage area.
Richert also qualified in the 1600, and her time of 16.37 is the best among returning athletes. In the high jump she cleared a season-best 5-2 at state. She has a career-best in the high jump of 5-5.
Madison Gerken, Senior, McCool Junction
Events: 800, 1600, 3200, relays.
The York News-Times’ coverage area can boast of some of the top mid- to long-distance runners in the state. McCool Junction’s Madison Gerken is one of those runners.
Gerken is headed to Hastings College next fall where she will compete for the Broncos in both cross country and track. In 2019 as a junior, Gerken was the Class D state champion in the 1600 with a time of 5:27.53 and just missed a second state title as she took second in the 3200 with a clocking of 12:12.21. Gerken scored 21 of the Mustangs’ 26 team points as she took sixth in the 800 with a time of 2:28.14.
Gerken returns to the track this spring with the second-best time in the 800 and third-best in both the 1600 and 3200 among area athletes. She was also part of the 11th place finish of the Mustangs’ 3200 relay.
Kate Hirschfeld, Junior, Centennial
Events: Triple jump, 400, relays.
A fractured wrist ended Centennial junior Kate Hirschfeld’s basketball season on Feb. 4. While she may be limited in certain track events during her recovery, Hirschfeld still has to be considered one of the top five returning athletes based on her 2019 season. The junior enters her 2020 campaign with the top-returning distance in the triple jump at 35-4. Her jump at the state meet of 35-3 earned her a seventh-place finish among the Class C field. In the 400 she took sixth at state with a time of 1:00.88, and she also has the best returning time in that event overall with a 1:00.4.
Maddie Portwine, Junior, York
Events: 800, 1600, 3200.
One of the best one-two punches in Class B distance races is York’s Maddie Portwine and teammate Brynn Hirschfeld.
Portwine, who is coming off a solid season on the basketball court, is the returning state runner-up in the 1600. She also scored points for the Dukes with a fifth-place finish in the 3200. Her state-meet time of 12:05.87 from last year is also the top-returning mark among area athletes.
Portwine’s 800 (2:31) is just outside the top five retuning times. Her best time in the 1600 was the 5:24.88 she ran for second place at state.
Other returning state qualifiers from the area
Centennial: Daylee Dey; Cross County: Cortlyn Schaefer, Josi Noble; Fillmore Central: Erin Schmidt; Exeter-Milligan: Cammie Harrison, Cameran Jansky, Jaiden Papik; High Plains: Brianna Wilshusen; McCool Junction: Alyssa Plock; Nebraska Lutheran: Amara Corwin, Brooke Douglas, Natalie Hueske.
