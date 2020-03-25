Boys Track
March 26 McCool Triangular
March 31 at Friend Relays
April 6 at Meridian Invite
April 14 at Heartland Invite
April 21 at Exeter-Milligan Invite at McCool
April 27 Tom White Invite (McCool)
May 2 at Crossroads Conference (Osceola)
April 7 Paul Underwood Classic (McCool)
April 13 at Districts (Kenesaw)
May 22-23 at State
Girls Track
March 26 McCool Triangular
March 31 at Friend Relays
April 6 at Meridian Invite
April 14 at Heartland Invite
April 21 at Exeter-Milligan Invite at McCool
April 27 Tom White Invite (McCool)
May 2 at Crossroads Conference (Osceola)
April 7 Paul Underwood Classic (McCool)
April 13 at Districts (Kenesaw)
May 22-23 at State
