FRIEND – The Exeter-Milligan/Friend Bobcats lost its season opener to Tri County 36-20 at home in Friend on Friday night.
Tri County led 24-6 at halftime and pushed its advantage to 30-6 early in the third quarter after Jack Holsing ran for a 56-yard touchdown.
Exeter-Milligan/Friend scored twice in the fourth quarter off a 5-yard touchdown pass from Christian Weber to Jackson Beethe and a 37-yard scoop-and-score from Beethe off a fumble with 1:27 left in the game, which cut the Tri County lead to 30-20.
But Tri County added an insurance score just 25 seconds later when Gavin Weichel rushed for a 61-yard touchdown.
Exeter-Milligan/Friend’s first touchdown of the season came in the second quarter, a 15-yard pass from Weber to Beethe.
Tri County racked up 326 total yards to Exeter-Milligan/Friend’s 194. The Bobcats rushed for 130 yards and passed for 64. Exeter-Milligan/Friend committed four turnovers in the loss off two fumbles and two interceptions thrown by Weber, who went 7 of 19 for 64 yards with two touchdowns.
Exeter-Milligan/Friend’s Jack Baptista led the Bobcats in rushing with 12 carries for 44 yards while Weber gained 38 on nine touches.
Max Zeleny led the Bobcats’ defense with 14 tackles and 3 ½ tackles for loss. Baptista, Beethe and JB Drake all recorded five tackles.
Exeter-Milligan/Friend (0-1) travels to Palmyra (0-1) this Friday. Palmyra lost its season opener to Nebraska Lutheran 26-23.