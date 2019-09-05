CENTRAL CITY – Three players racked up double-digit kills in Centennial’s sweep on the road over the Central City Bison Tuesday night.
Behind a match-high 15 kills from senior Katie Fehlhafer, 12 from junior Jaycee Stuhr and 11 from junior Kate Hirschfeld, the Broncos improved to 3-2 with the victory that came via scores of 25-18, 25-15, 25-23. Centennial hosts Milford (0-1) on Thursday night in Utica.
Helping lead the offense in Tuesday night’s win was junior Kiley Rathjen, who racked up 37 set assists. She also recorded a team-high 13 digs while junior Lexus Prochaska was right behind her with 11.
