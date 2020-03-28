LEDE

York senior Natalia Dick draws the double team against Norris in the district final. Dick was a dominant force in the paint all season long, averaging 12.2 points and 6.5 rebounds per game. She is signed to play basketball at Hastings College starting next fall.

YORK – The Central 10 Conference released its 2019-20 all-conference selections last week and the York Dukes had two players on the first team and three selections overall.

The Crete Cardinals, who won the Class B state title over Beatrice, led the way with five picks while Grand Island Northwest, which lost a triple overtime thriller to Crete in the state semifinals, had four selections, as did the Adams Central Patriots, who finished third in Class C-1.

The Dukes, who came up short against Norris in their district final, joined Holdrege and Seward with three selections each.

York junior Maddie Portwine led York in scoring at 13.5 points per game and was also the team leader in steals with 2.5. She made 27 3-point shots during the year, also a team best.

York’s Natalia Dick, a 6-foot senior, and junior Maddie Portwine were both named first-team all-conference, along with Creighton University recruit Morgan Maly of Crete, Whitney Brown of Northwest, who is headed to Lincoln to join Nebraska head coach Amy Williams and the Cornhuskers next year, and Northwest senior Lauren Hauser.

Dick, a Hastings College basketball signee, averaged 12.2 points per game and was strong on the glass all season with a 6.5-per-game rebound average. Dick, who was a dominant force in the paint the entire season, shot 46 percent from the field and scored double figures in 17 of the Dukes’ 26 games.

While Dick did not take many 3-pointers, she knocked down 6 of 17 attempts for just over 33 percent.

Portwine led York in scoring at 13.5 points each time she stepped on the floor. The junior averaged 2.8 rebounds and was among the area leaders in steals with 2.5. The Duke forward put up double figures in 20 of the Dukes’ 26 games, and her best outing was a 24-point effort in a win over Schuyler. She was a 65-percent free-throw shooter, and that was also a mark in the top 10 of the final York News-Times’ area stats.

York sophomore Masa Scheierman was York’s third selection as she was named to the honorable mention list.

Shown here driving into the teeth of the Grand Island Northwest defense is York sophomore Masa Scheierman. The 6-foot-1 post player was a big factor on the boards for the Dukes as she led the York News-Times’ coverage area with 8.3 rebounds a game.

Scheierman, who will return with Portwine next season, averaged 6.5 points scoring the basketball, but her strength was on the glass where she led the York News-Times’ area with 8.3 rebounds per game.

The sophomore was a 47-percent shooter from the field, and in a win over Seward she scored 16 points and hauled down 16 rebounds. Scheierman posted four double-doubles during the season. She was a solid 61 percent from the line, too.

First Team

Morgan Maly, 12, Crete

Whitney Brown, 12, Grand Island Northwest

Lauren Hauser, 12, Grand Island Northwest

Natalia Dick, 12, York

Maddie Portwine, 11, York

Second Team

Kylie Dierks, 12, Adams Central

Bryn Lang, 12, Adams Central

Hannah Newton, 11, Crete

Sarah Treffer, 10, Lexington

Hannah Benedict, 10, Seward

Third Team

Jessica Babcock, 10, Adams Central

Libby Trausch, 10, Adams Central

Cassidy Knust, 11, Aurora

Ellie Allen, 12, Crete

Reese Janssen, 11, Columbus Lakeview

Honorable Mention

Aurora: Kassidy Hudson; Crete: Jayda Weyland, Lexi Mach; Grand Island Northwest: Shanae Suttles, Claire Caspersen; Holdrege: Mallory Pfeifer, Jirsie Klein, Kenzie Hurlbert; Lexington: Klair Fagot; Schuyler: Jakelyn Mejia; Seward: Addison Smith, Camden Peery; York: Masa Scheierman.

