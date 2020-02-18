DORCHESTER – Led by three players that scored in double figures, the McCool Junction Mustangs boys basketball team beat the Dorchester Longhorns 62-39 on Friday to improve to 15-5 on the season.
Tyler Neville scored 13 points while Dana Hobbs and Kaden Kirkpatrick added 12 and 10, respectively. The Mustangs led 19-8 after the first quarter and racked up 21 points in the second quarter while holding Dorchester to just seven to earn a 40-15 halftime lead.
Jake Brugger, Hobbs and Jake Hoarty all hauled down a team-best five rebounds while Owen McDonald, who had eight points, led the team with four assists and six steals.
McCool will host Giltner (4-15) on Friday.
