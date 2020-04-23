EXETER – There’s really only one way to describe the Exeter-Milligan girls track team: tight-knit.
It’s a small group, but very unique. Maybe a little quirky at times, too. But the girls love being around and competing with each other. They’re close.
That’s why when track season was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, it felt like a punch to the gut for their head coach, Katherine Smith, who was pumped to see what the group would’ve done this spring.
“They’re all independent and very, very competitive at practice,” Smith said. “Not one girl on my team is the same.”
Sometimes, the differences are stark.
There’s Cameran Jansky, a rising sophomore, especially in the 800-meter run. She believes in having good track shoes and running socks. She always has her Apple Watch turned on and can tell you what her heart rate is.
“I knew Cameran was going to have that breakout season that was going to carry over into her junior year,” Smith said.
Then there’s junior Jaiden Papik, who will show up to practice with hamburgers embroidered on her socks. Smith jokingly called Papik her “hippie runner” because she’s a free spirit that just likes to get a run in. But put her in a race and she wants to win the dang thing. Papik made state in three events last year – the 800, 1600 and 3200 relay.
Senior Kayla Geiger is the fast, quick girl on the team and would’ve done the sprints. Junior Cammie Harrison – another talented runner who made state in the 1600, 3200 and 3200 relay last year – is the most inquisitive and asks Smith the most questions. Sophomore Maddie Luzum was going to have an excellent sophomore season in the pole vault.
Smith noticed Luzum and her teammates were taking things seriously after watching them work in the weight room. It got to be so noticeable that Smith and her assistant coach, Madalynn Fousek, would turn to each other at practices to talk about how much stronger their girls looked.
“I knew that’s what this group needed for this season, and they were busting their butts in the weight room the first two weeks of practice,” Smith said. “We were really excited about the work they were putting in the weight room.”
Then there’s senior Anna Sluka.
Out of everyone on the team, Sluka may have been the one that was itching to get on the track the most because she was finally healthy enough to compete.
Sluka, a dynamic athlete and long-time starter for Exeter-Milligan athletics, started dealing with a hip injury during her sophomore track season. It escalated to the point where she needed surgery, and wasn’t able to compete for much of her junior year. But she was good to go for her senior campaign, and was a leader on the volleyball and basketball teams, which both finished with winning records.
Due to her injury, Sluka basically morphed from athlete to assistant coach last spring, helping Smith write down times and marks of her teammates. She also helped motivate, too.
“We had one track meet where it was snowy and windy. One of our girls said they didn’t want to run, and Anna just looked at her teammate and said, ‘No, you do want to run today because I can’t run. You have the chance to run so you need to want to run.’”
Sluka, who led the Timberwolves’ volleyball team in aces and digs and the basketball team in points and assists this past fall and winter, was likely going to join Harrison, Papik and Jansky on the 3200 relay, which is an event Smith wanted to see return to Omaha. That relay made state last year but finished 12th out of 16 teams.
“They bought in to that and knew that we had a solid 4x8 last year,” she said. “They knew Anna was going to step up and learn how to train to run the 800. Those four were very much planning on getting that 4x8 back to Burke and getting that medal.”
Although the girls aren’t practicing together, they’re still keeping the track season alive in little ways. One of them is having a team relay – COVID style.
The girls are taking a relay baton and Clorox wipe container to one another’s house, secretively, and leaving the items on the front porch. When the baton and wipes are found the next morning, on to the next member’s house they go.
“This group just loves being on a team. Before, I would say they probably didn’t know that about themselves because when it comes time for practice they become very competitive against each other,” Smith said. “But I think they’ve learned that they really do thrive off each other and being part of a team.”
The good news for Smith is 90 percent of her team will be back next spring. The bad news is she loses Sluka and Geiger, two girls she’s coached since they were freshmen.
“It’s been hard to know this is how I have to say goodbye to Anna and Kayla,” Smith said. “I’ve seen them evolve from freshmen to seniors. That’s been a hard pill to swallow.”
Even though its track season was taken away, the small, quirky and tight-knit girls track family at Exeter-Milligan has gotten closer. The tight-knit family is tighter. Even in a pandemic, they’ve managed to turn a negative into a positive.
