EXETER – The Exeter-Milligan Timberwolves boys basketball team improved to 3-3 on the season after a come-from-behind 54-45 win over the Nebraska Lutheran Knights Thursday night at home in Exeter.
After trailing 12-5 at the end of the first quarter and 25-22 at the half, Exeter-Milligan wound up outscoring Lutheran 19-9 in the third to take a 41-34 edge heading into the last eight minutes. The Timberwolves did just enough to hold the Knights at bay to earn the win the fourth.
Exeter-Milligan outrebounded Lutheran 34-24 in the game. The Timberwolves were led by their two all-everything players, with junior Jackson Beethe scoring a game-high 18 points while senior teammate Max Zeleny added 13 points, a whopping 20 rebounds and six assists.
Both Beethe and Cole Svec had solid nights at the free-throw line, too. Beethe went 6 of 8 while Svec was 6 of 10. Casey Underwood also went 4 of 4 at the line.
Lutheran was led by Zach Richert, who recorded 14 points and four rebounds. Nate Helwig chipped in with nine points and three boards while Trey Richert had six points and Sam Otte five. Brian Seaberg led the Knights with seven rebounds.
Exeter-Milligan hosted High Plains on Friday night in Exeter while Lutheran, which dropped to 3-3, is off until Jan. 7 when it hosts Bruning-Davenport/Shickley.
